Jeremy Boyer: A discouraging NY open government spot check

To get the city's thoughts, I reached out to Chuck Mason, the city clerk who oversees the city's website posting efforts, and he emailed the following observations:

"I certainly agree with the importance of keeping in line with the Open Meetings Law and we do our best here at the City to keep our website updated. We have had lapses before and it is usually as simple as I forgot to post them, or better yet, forgot to hit save once I posted them. I do know that for City Council meetings we post the video recordings of the meeting almost always within an hour after the meeting is completed. Minutes sometimes do take longer to compile and I believe the two-week requirement in the Open Meetings Law is a reasonable amount of time.

"One twist on things during the COVID pandemic is that when the Governor's executive orders allowed the meetings to be closed to public attendance (mid-March through July 6), one requirement was to provide transcripts of the meetings within a reasonable amount of time. My take on that was because it was a requirement of the executive order I incorporated the transcriptions into the meeting minutes and that took longer to compile but the two-week window was still a reasonable window of time."