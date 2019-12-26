Reflection comes naturally to many people this time of year, as we celebrate the holidays with family and friends and look forward to turning the calendar on a new set of 365 days.
This tendency to look back is one reason why those of us in the news media put considerable effort into producing various types of year-in-review packages. And with the evolution of our digital platforms, that content is more thorough and dynamic than ever.
At The Citizen, we've been publishing all sorts of galleries and slideshows at auburnpub.com that recap 2019 coverage. That effort will continue over the next week, and we'll also be bringing more features to the print edition as well.
Photojournalism is always one of the most popular mediums for year-in-review content. There's just something about a compelling image for making memories of past events more vivid. Our award-winning staff photographer Kevin Rivoli has assembled some incredible photo galleries this month that are all posted at auburnpub.com/galleries. There you can find dozens of images under the headings of features, sports, general news, spot news and portraits.
We also have some print edition photo packages coming. Starting with Friday's edition, we will publish a series of photos-of-the-year pages featuring Kevin's work.
Our longest-running year-in-review package will come on Sunday when we publish our list summarizing the biggest local stories of the year. We build this list using input from our staff and from readers who responded to an online survey. These aren't necessarily the stories that generated the most pageviews online or the most letters to the editor reacting to them. Instead, the main criteria is community impact.
With this year-in-review period we are also recognizing that we've arrived upon the end of a decade. At auburnpub.com, we've posted a package of all of the previous nine "10 biggest local stories" features. In our Jan. 1 edition, we'll publish a feature that summarizes the five biggest stories of the decade. These will be the stories that represented community transformations over the past 10 years, the kinds of stories that tended to show up on multiple annual top-10 lists
With the technology we now have to track reader habits on our digital platforms, we now can publish collections of the most-read stories. Check out auburnpub.com to see which 10 sports, features and photo galleries generated the most reader interest in 2019. We also have a broader collection of the 25 most-viewed articles in all categories.
A new twist we've brought to our reflective content portfolio this December is a little more personal. We've asked some of our newsroom journalists to assemble links to the five most memorable stories they produced in 2019, with short write-ups about why they were meaningful. It's nice to look back on some impactful journalism, and also get to know the talented and dedicated newsroom staff who serve our community.
With all of that out there or on the way, it makes for a robust selection of year-in-review items. I encourage you to dive in and think about what this past year in local news has meant to you.
And on behalf of all of us at The Citizen, I wish you a happy and healthy 2020!