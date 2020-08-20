Jeremy Boyer: A new sister paper is good for The Citizen's readers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the middle of March, as the world was starting to crash down with the coronavirus pandemic and The Citizen's newsroom was working nonstop to keep the community informed on the local impact, our parent company finished up an acquisition that would lead to a valuable new source of content for our readers.

Lee Enterprises' purchase of BH Media Group from conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway brought a third New York state daily newspaper into the Lee portfolio. The Buffalo News, The Citizen and The Post-Star in Glens Falls make up the trio, one on the west side of the state, one in the middle and one on the east. These papers vary in size, but all continue to produce outstanding local journalism.

As the team in Buffalo has become integrated into the content management systems we have used for many years in Auburn and Glens Falls, we've recently started sharing much more content with each other.

For our readers, getting increased access to the work done at The Buffalo News adds great value because there's a good bit of news and sports in western New York that those of us in the Finger Lakes and central New York regions follow.