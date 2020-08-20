Jeremy Boyer: A new sister paper is good for The Citizen's readers

In the middle of March, as the world was starting to crash down with the coronavirus pandemic and The Citizen's newsroom was working nonstop to keep the community informed on the local impact, our parent company finished up an acquisition that would lead to a valuable new source of content for our readers.
Lee Enterprises' purchase of BH Media Group from conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway brought a third New York state daily newspaper into the Lee portfolio. The Buffalo News, The Citizen and The Post-Star in Glens Falls make up the trio, one on the west side of the state, one in the middle and one on the east. These papers vary in size, but all continue to produce outstanding local journalism.
As the team in Buffalo has become integrated into the content management systems we have used for many years in Auburn and Glens Falls, we've recently started sharing much more content with each other.
For our readers, getting increased access to the work done at The Buffalo News adds great value because there's a good bit of news and sports in western New York that those of us in the Finger Lakes and central New York regions follow.
Perhaps at the top of the list of coverage we can now supersize for our readers is the Buffalo Bills. No one, for obvious reasons, can cover upstate New York's National Football League team more thoroughly and in more varied and creative ways than The Buffalo News.
I know this expanded coverage will be popular because the Bills coverage we've had in the past, especially our own Robert Harding's popular Buffalo Bills Report Cards after every game, has drawn strong reader interest. Now it is only getting better, with more stories, more photos and a good-sized dose of videos, as well.
Similarly, we're now getting many more stories on the other major team sport pro franchise in upstate New York, the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League.
And an added bonus this summer arrived when Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays chose Buffalo as their home field for the 2020 season because of travel restrictions in Canada. We've published several fascinating stories and videos about that development from our colleagues in Buffalo.
All three of Lee's upstate New York papers do terrific coverage of New York state issues, and we're all helping each other out by sharing those stories, as well. For example, our readers may have noticed an in-depth report from The Buffalo News last weekend on nursing home staffing in New York state. There will plenty more of those kinds of reports to come.
Another cool addition to our content lineup, courtesy of our new sister publication, is a familiar name for many of our readers: Sean Kirst. The longtime columnist for Syracuse newspapers began working at The Buffalo News a few years ago, bringing his unique voice and observations to western New Yorkers, where he is a native.
We published our first Sean Kirst column last week when he wrote about his time meeting the late Pete Hamill, a legendary New York City journalist, when Sean was working in Syracuse several years ago.
Whenever Sean has a column that we think our readers will enjoy (and we're sure that will be a frequent occurrence), we'll do our best to get it posted at auburnpub.com and published on the pages of The Citizen.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
