Jeremy Boyer: A setback in the fight for journalism and truth

One of the most powerful moments of President Joe Biden's inaugural address came when he offered his list of "the common objects we love that define us as Americans."
He named seven of them. The first six were opportunity, security, liberty, dignity, respect and honor. Only the final one merited elaboration: truth.
"Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson," the newly sworn-in president said. "There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders — leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation — to defend the truth and to defeat the lies."
Make no mistake, we — as a nation and as a global community — are in a fierce battle to protect the value of truth. It's so vital to protect the sanctity of a set of facts that all sides recognize, even while disagreeing about what they mean.
How did we get to this point? One huge factor has been the assault on journalism around the world, which has been happening in some undemocratic nations for many years. But in the previous four years, those attackers of press freedom got a huge boost from former President Donald Trump's constant proclamation that the news media in the United State was the "enemy of the people."
In many ways, Biden has shown that he understands the importance of undoing that damage. He made it one of the more salient issues in his first speech as president, and even when he and his staff have criticized their own news media coverage since taking office, they've been clear that they respect the role an independent news media must fulfill.
But in perhaps his most important decision to date regarding the fight for truth, the president dropped the ball.
Last week, Biden decided that the United States would not impose a direct penalty on Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for his approval of the 2018 brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The reasoning was that Saudi Arabia's role as a strategic partner in the Middle East peace efforts was too important to jeopardize.
Khashoggi was a Saudi dissident who wrote critically about the Saudi regime, which despite being an ally of the United States, has waged war and abused human rights. The killing of this journalist, who was drugged and dismembered, was an egregious assault on that concept that Biden cited as so vital: truth.
Rather than view a penalty on the crown prince — a visa ban to officially prevent him from traveling to the United States — as jeopardizing an ally, the president should have seen it as a powerful message to our allies and enemies around the world that truth will be fully defended.
And perhaps that message could have even led to some much-needed changes in Saudi Arabia with respect to the crown prince's influence.
It is worth noting that the Biden administration has done much more than the Trump administration, which had a disturbingly cozy relationship with the crown prince, regarding the Khashoggi murder. After Trump refused to allow it to become public, the U.S. this month released its intelligence assessment that the crown prince was indeed responsible for this brutal attack on an American newspaper company journalist. Biden has cut off weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, and has imposed travel restrictions on a number of other players in the killing.
But the message to the crown prince — and to corrupt and abusive world leaders — is that they personally can act with impunity with respect to attacks on journalists. They'll just have to allow some underlings to pay a penalty.
