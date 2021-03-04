Jeremy Boyer: A setback in the fight for journalism and truth

One of the most powerful moments of President Joe Biden's inaugural address came when he offered his list of "the common objects we love that define us as Americans."

He named seven of them. The first six were opportunity, security, liberty, dignity, respect and honor. Only the final one merited elaboration: truth.

"Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson," the newly sworn-in president said. "There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders — leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation — to defend the truth and to defeat the lies."

Make no mistake, we — as a nation and as a global community — are in a fierce battle to protect the value of truth. It's so vital to protect the sanctity of a set of facts that all sides recognize, even while disagreeing about what they mean.