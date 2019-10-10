The campaign lawn signs are really starting to fill the landscape these days, and that reminded me this week to use this space to remind our readers of our long-standing process for handling election-related letter submissions.
We're blessed to have a solid stream of letters submissions throughout the year, but we always notice the volume increasing in October. That's especially true in these odd-calendar year elections, when races for county, city and town governments are featured.
With that higher volume, though, comes the potential for not having adequate space on our print edition opinion pages. In order to guarantee publication for as many people as possible, we've established some policies for letters.
A couple of the policies apply to any type of letter submission, at any time of the year. One is a size limit: We ask that letters not be longer than 400 words. This is more generous than what you'll see at many daily newspapers. But it's still an amount that keeps messages reasonably succinct.
The other policy applies to frequency: We limit publication to one letter per writer every seven days. We don't want one or two of the same writers filling the space each day.
With election-related matters, we also have a deadline of sorts. In order to guarantee publication before Election Day, we ask that all submissions be submitted to us no later than the Tuesday prior to the final voting day. This year the general election is scheduled for Nov. 5, so our election-related letter submission is Oct. 29.
If you're thinking about sending one or more submissions to us, please keep these rules in mind. And if you know other people with similar plans, please share this information, which is also included on our opinion page each day.
Speaking of elections and the opinion page, the members of our editorial board are busy doing interviews with candidates for county and city offices in which there are contested races. That translates into our attempt to schedule and conduct 18 interviews this month, an effort that is underway.
The editorial board — which includes our publisher, Michelle Bowers; managing editor, Mike Dowd, and myself — uses these interviews along with news coverage of the campaigns and any debates or forums we can watch to arrive at a consensus for making endorsements on the opinion page. Those are published roughly around the final week before Election Day.
Why do we do editorial board endorsements? It's the same reason we offer the "Our View" opinions throughout the year. We believe it's helpful for many of our readers to consider a range of viewpoints, and that includes commentary from our small board. We respect that many will disagree with our opinions, while others will cheer. Most importantly, we hope editorials play a role in fostering a robust public conversation about the issues that are important to the community.