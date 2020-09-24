Jeremy Boyer: An important and overdue tribute to fallen journalists

From the first time he proclaimed that American journalists were "the enemy of the people," invoking the language of some of most reviled leaders in global history, Donald Trump has shown nothing but contempt for the news media's constitutionally protected role in the United States. He continued this week at a rally when speaking about a journalist who was assaulted covering a racial justice protest.
"They grabbed a guy — 'I'm a reporter! I'm a reporter!' — 'Get out of here!' They threw him aside like a bag of popcorn. But honestly, when you watch the crap we've all had to take ... it's actually a beautiful sight."
I'm not sure why I still find myself shocked at such comments, but I was, nevertheless. Perhaps it's because despite his incessant attacks on journalism, the rest of Congress still speaks up for the importance of a free press.
Just one day prior to Trump's incendiary rally remarks, the U.S. House of Representatives approved bipartisan legislation that would establish a national memorial on federal land in Washington for fallen journalists. Republican and Democratic speakers both spoke on the House floor about why they support the bill.
"Threats and attacks against journalists are not new, but today journalists face an increasingly hostile environment," said U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. "This memorial will stand as an important reminder of the First Amendment and the vital importance that a free and independent press plays in defending all of our rights."
The bill passed without objection in a voice vote, and now heads to the Senate, where hopefully it advances and heads to the president's desk. Maybe, just maybe, such a bill landing on the president's desk may get him to think — even for a second — about why independent journalism must be honored and protected in America, not undermined and attacked.
The memorial itself would be funded completely through private sources. The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation would be in charge of the effort.
“Washington has many monuments honoring those who have sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms – yet, there is no memorial on public land to recognize the journalists who have made the same sacrifice,” Foundation President Barbara Cochran said this week. “Such a memorial will demonstrate to citizens and visitors from around the world that our country values a free press, honors the sacrifices of journalists, and supports the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen.”
Organizations supporting this bill include the National Newspapers Association, News Media Alliance, Military Reporters and Editors Association, National Federation of Press Women, Committee to Protect Journalists, Freedom Forum, News Leaders Association and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, and the Radio Television Digital News Association.
“Journalists put their lives on the line for the American public whenever they go out into the world to cover conflict,” said Matthew Adelman, president of the National Newspaper Association and Publisher of the Douglas Budget in Wyoming. “They do it because they believe in the public’s right to know. But they cannot always do their jobs safely. We recognize their valor and commitment in the plans to establish a memorial to fallen journalists and hope the lessons of their contributions will help to inform future generations about the importance of journalism in our democracy.”
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
