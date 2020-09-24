Jeremy Boyer: An important and overdue tribute to fallen journalists

The bill passed without objection in a voice vote, and now heads to the Senate, where hopefully it advances and heads to the president's desk. Maybe, just maybe, such a bill landing on the president's desk may get him to think — even for a second — about why independent journalism must be honored and protected in America, not undermined and attacked.

The memorial itself would be funded completely through private sources. The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation would be in charge of the effort.

“Washington has many monuments honoring those who have sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms – yet, there is no memorial on public land to recognize the journalists who have made the same sacrifice,” Foundation President Barbara Cochran said this week. “Such a memorial will demonstrate to citizens and visitors from around the world that our country values a free press, honors the sacrifices of journalists, and supports the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen.”

Organizations supporting this bill include the National Newspapers Association, News Media Alliance, Military Reporters and Editors Association, National Federation of Press Women, Committee to Protect Journalists, Freedom Forum, News Leaders Association and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, and the Radio Television Digital News Association.

“Journalists put their lives on the line for the American public whenever they go out into the world to cover conflict,” said Matthew Adelman, president of the National Newspaper Association and Publisher of the Douglas Budget in Wyoming. “They do it because they believe in the public’s right to know. But they cannot always do their jobs safely. We recognize their valor and commitment in the plans to establish a memorial to fallen journalists and hope the lessons of their contributions will help to inform future generations about the importance of journalism in our democracy.”

