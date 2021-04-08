Jeremy Boyer: Appreciate profiles, don't be insulted by them

Something he wrote recently to one such reader truly resonated with me: "Writing about one student-athlete does not diminish the accomplishments of another."

I couldn't say it better myself.

When you see a positive athlete or new business profile, try to appreciate it for what it is. Don't look for a way to be insulted by it.

And if it makes you think of someone else who also had an inspiring or interesting story, don't hesitate to let us know. We can't do every suggested article that comes our way, but your tips are a huge help in finding the ones we do.

Another editor's special

A couple of months ago in a column I wrote about the value of investing in local journalism, I mentioned a special offer that our parent company was rolling out at its newspapers across the country. It was called the "Editor's Special."

It turns out that a record number of subscribers in the Cayuga County-area and around the country found that deal to be a great point for jumping into a digital membership.