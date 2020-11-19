Jeremy Boyer: Appreciation of local journalism makes a difference

If you've ever thought about reaching out to a journalist to say thanks, this column is for you.
What inspired me to write on this topic was a note I received this week from a stranger who took the time to track me down and reach out through LinkedIn. This man's brother had recently passed away, and it turns out that I had written a feature story about him 20 years ago when I was business reporter in the Albany area.
"You came up because we looked through all of his pictures and other saved stuff. It was nice to be reminded of that article. My very large thank you for taking the time to interview him. I know it was one of the highlights of his time there. He had it hanging and I would guess loved to tell people that asked about it, about it. ... Thank you very much for making what was one of his best days."
I've been working in newspapers for more than 23 years, and in that time, I've written and edited tens of thousands of stories. I can't remember them all, but I can tell you that as soon as I read this message about that story from two decades ago, it came back to my memory instantly.
I think it's because of the kindness behind this act of reaching out to say thank you.
We learn in this industry to grow thick skin because the nature of what we do often leads complaints and criticism. It's also human nature to complain; I'm just guilty as anyone else in taking a job well done for granted too frequently.
But what I can say from a personal perspective is that when a genuine expression of gratitude comes our way, it's treasured.
That's more true than ever these days. I've never experienced a year in which I've seen local journalists work as hard and as tirelessly over a sustained period of time. It's vital that they do this, and they know it. But it also takes a big physical and mental toll.
One seemingly small but truly meaningful way people can help journalists these days is to simply say thanks now and then. If the thought pops into your head to reach out — should I send that reporter an email to say I enjoyed the article? — I encourage you to take a few minutes to follow through and do it.
Of course, I wouldn't be doing my duty as an editor in 2020 if I didn't also follow this up with a shameless plug asking more of you to consider becoming a subscriber.
But I truly am not ashamed to ask readers who have not done so to commit to supporting local journalism by becoming a News+ member.
The growing number of people who are willing to pay for our products, from home delivery to digital only, are doing multiple laudable things. They are investing in making themselves better informed. They are supporting the continuation of local news coverage through their membership payments. And they are ultimately helping their community because an informed public tends to result in more effective and responsive local government.
Head to auburnpub.com/members/join to check out the range of products that are available. One thing to keep in mind about home delivery subscriptions is that they all come with unlimited digital access. But even a digital membership that's starting at less than a nickel per day is an important contribution to our operation.
