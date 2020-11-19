Jeremy Boyer: Appreciation of local journalism makes a difference

If you've ever thought about reaching out to a journalist to say thanks, this column is for you.

What inspired me to write on this topic was a note I received this week from a stranger who took the time to track me down and reach out through LinkedIn. This man's brother had recently passed away, and it turns out that I had written a feature story about him 20 years ago when I was business reporter in the Albany area.

"You came up because we looked through all of his pictures and other saved stuff. It was nice to be reminded of that article. My very large thank you for taking the time to interview him. I know it was one of the highlights of his time there. He had it hanging and I would guess loved to tell people that asked about it, about it. ... Thank you very much for making what was one of his best days."

I've been working in newspapers for more than 23 years, and in that time, I've written and edited tens of thousands of stories. I can't remember them all, but I can tell you that as soon as I read this message about that story from two decades ago, it came back to my memory instantly.

I think it's because of the kindness behind this act of reaching out to say thank you.