Jeremy Boyer: Assaulting working journalists is never 'necessary'

If you have paid attention to news in the central New York region over the past three decades, it's almost inevitable you've seen — and probably been captivated by — the work of Dennis Nett. He's one of a handful of photojournalists (I'm proud that another is The Citizen's Kevin Rivoli) whose camera work has left an indelible impact in the region. Nett is also one of the most professional people you will ever meet.
It was with that in mind that I and many CNY journalism colleagues were shocked and disturbed by the video of a Syracuse Police Department sergeant who broke from a formation and shoved Nett to the ground during an intense May 30 clash with protesters a few weeks ago in downtown Syracuse. No matter what angle you watch it from, it should be obvious that Nett was not a threat but a working photojournalist at the scene — his camera and large lenses, equipment vest and credentials were on clear display.
Most Syracuse police officers who have been on the job for a few years can probably recognize Nett in the middle of a grocery store, let alone at a crime scene when he's fully equipped.
Nevertheless, almost a week ago, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner, with the support of Mayor Ben Walsh, announced that after an investigation into the incident, he determined that it was "reasonable and necessary" for the sergeant to have used force on Nett. This came about a week after both Buckner and Walsh apologized for the incident.
They should have stuck with their original response.
While I will never agree with the idea that laying hands on Nett was "reasonable," I could at least understand why the chief might use that word in describing what was happening during an intense and fast-moving situation. What really troubled me was the word "necessary." That implies a deeply troubling and dangerous protocol for how officers should interact with working journalists at crime scenes.
Before I go too far, let me make something clear. There are definitely situations where law enforcement have a right and a duty to keep working journalists a reasonable distance from a crime scene. And good journalists like Dennis Nett understand and respect that; Nett said he was getting set to move back just as he was attacked.
But the way to enforce crime scene barriers and other related restrictions is with oral commands; it's even understandable if those words are shouted at journalists in the heat of the moment.
What we cannot allow is a system where authorities feel they have the right, or perhaps even the obligation, to use physical force on journalists who are there to shine the light of truth. In the days after the attack on Nett but before the Syracuse chief's "reasonable and necessary" comment, the board of directors of the New York State Associated Press Association issued a statement based on the stories of journalists being targeted while covering these protest stories. I'm a member of that board and was proud to have my name on that statement, and I'd like to close by sharing it with our readers:
The New York State Associated Press Association stands united with our journalism colleagues across the country in denouncing attacks on the news media.
We have watched, astounded, as our colleagues have been shoved, arrested and generally attacked by law enforcement.
Journalists are accustomed to navigating tense situations. We do not understand nor accept these attacks.
Disdain from the highest reaches of our government do not change that freedom of the press is "one of the greatest bulwarks of liberty," as noted in the 1776 Virginia Declaration of Rights and repeated many times since. Endemic to a free society is a news media that can report and publish news and opinion without censorship by its government. That includes law enforcement.
We respect New York state's law enforcement. We expect and demand the same in return. We do not condone brutality from even the so-called "few bad apples." New York's news media suits up with all the other first responders, donning their protective face coverings in addition to their traditional gear, to cover these protests.
We are outraged by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police offer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Covering the wake of Floyd's death is the role of our colleagues in the field, not participating in the protests. In this, we are the observers to this first draft of history. Please help us do that safely.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
