Jeremy Boyer: Assaulting working journalists is never 'necessary'

They should have stuck with their original response.

While I will never agree with the idea that laying hands on Nett was "reasonable," I could at least understand why the chief might use that word in describing what was happening during an intense and fast-moving situation. What really troubled me was the word "necessary." That implies a deeply troubling and dangerous protocol for how officers should interact with working journalists at crime scenes.

Before I go too far, let me make something clear. There are definitely situations where law enforcement have a right and a duty to keep working journalists a reasonable distance from a crime scene. And good journalists like Dennis Nett understand and respect that; Nett said he was getting set to move back just as he was attacked.

But the way to enforce crime scene barriers and other related restrictions is with oral commands; it's even understandable if those words are shouted at journalists in the heat of the moment.