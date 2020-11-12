Jeremy Boyer: Be wary of your favorite cable news host

It's also a terrible way to inform oneself about the basic facts of the big issues facing our country.

There can be value to these shows, but it's only if they're being watched by viewers fully armed with cold, hard information so they can apply a sense of context to the conversations taking place on their screens.

As I talked to this reader, I tried a few times to cite specific news reports that showed what she was saying was false. I also cited reports from a bipartisan U.S. Senate committee. Her answer every time was that those people all lie; only this cable host told the truth.

After the conversation with the reader was over, I just sat at my desk and thought about what I had just heard for a while. It was abundantly clear that no matter what information I provided, this person was never going to believe me. And it was also clear why — she had found a personality who has managed to convince her that he is the only source she can trust.

Let's all resolve to break free of this thinking. Does that mean all MSNBC viewers need to put on Fox News a few times per week, and vice versa? It does not.