Jeremy Boyer: Be wary of your favorite cable news host

I had an illuminating conversation with a reader last week that inspired me to write today, and it's probably going to be in the back of my mind for a few future columns, as well.
The specific topics we discussed aren't relevant to this week's column. The conversation was centered around the reader's displeasure with something she read in The Citizen pertaining to national politics. And she was telling me about things that I knew to be demonstrably false.
It's no big revelation that we have been living at a time when our discourse has been severely hampered by our inability to agree on basic facts. That's a problem that's reached a crescendo during the first campaign and subsequent administration of President Donald Trump. There's a lot to say about that in future columns, including how we as a country need bipartisan leadership to fix that problem.
But the part of this conversation that inspired this column was the reader's continual reference to one person as the definitive source on what's happening in our nation. The source is the host of a nightly cable news show.
I'm not going to say who the host is, because for this column I'm not interested in rating the varying levels of reliability and responsibility among the dozens of cable talk show hosts that millions of Americans watch every night. Some, indeed, are better than others in my view, but I also believe almost all of them bring a decided spin to their programs. It's a spin that's reflected in their own commentaries, in the guests they bring on their shows and in the questions they ask those guests.
It's also a terrible way to inform oneself about the basic facts of the big issues facing our country.
There can be value to these shows, but it's only if they're being watched by viewers fully armed with cold, hard information so they can apply a sense of context to the conversations taking place on their screens.
As I talked to this reader, I tried a few times to cite specific news reports that showed what she was saying was false. I also cited reports from a bipartisan U.S. Senate committee. Her answer every time was that those people all lie; only this cable host told the truth.
After the conversation with the reader was over, I just sat at my desk and thought about what I had just heard for a while. It was abundantly clear that no matter what information I provided, this person was never going to believe me. And it was also clear why — she had found a personality who has managed to convince her that he is the only source she can trust.
Let's all resolve to break free of this thinking. Does that mean all MSNBC viewers need to put on Fox News a few times per week, and vice versa? It does not.
What I'm talking about is a need to break free from the reliance on pundits in this country as the source of information for basic facts. We must be better consumers of news and information. No matter what your preference for a cable news station is, be sure to pay careful attention to the differences between what you hear on the straight news reports and what is said on the opinion shows. Same goes for newspapers, magazines and online sites. Put a laser focus on whether you're getting facts or opinions.
This is all part of an emerging movement that's sometimes called news literacy. Be careful with what you watch, listen to and read. Look for verification from multiple sources. And gravitate to real journalists, not talking heads whose primary jobs is to peddle opinions.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
