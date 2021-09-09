Jeremy Boyer: Cayuga County-area candidate guide ready for submissions

The 2020 general election consumed the nation's attention years before it happened, and it continues to do so more than 10 months later. The race for president, of course, was the driver of this historical level of interest.

There's no question that the last election had a profound impact on this country, but when it comes to political campaigns and votes that affect our everyday lives, years like the one we're in now are much more consequential.

Odd-year elections mark contests for local races in Cayuga and Onondaga County, from countywide to town-level seats. For The Citizen, in a coverage area that includes 25 towns and a city, that equates to a big batch of candidates to inform readers about.

The reality is that we can't provide detailed coverage of every person running for local office. For larger stories, debates and profiles, our main focus will be on races for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge, Cayuga County Legislature and Auburn City Council.

But we also have a tool for connecting all local candidates — by my count more than 175 of them this year — with our readers. That tool is our 2021 candidate guide, which will publish frequently online at the auburnpub.com homepage starting next week. We'll also run it in print closer to the general election on Nov. 2.