Jeremy Boyer: Cayuga County-area candidate guide ready for submissions

The 2020 general election consumed the nation's attention years before it happened, and it continues to do so more than 10 months later. The race for president, of course, was the driver of this historical level of interest.
There's no question that the last election had a profound impact on this country, but when it comes to political campaigns and votes that affect our everyday lives, years like the one we're in now are much more consequential.
Odd-year elections mark contests for local races in Cayuga and Onondaga County, from countywide to town-level seats. For The Citizen, in a coverage area that includes 25 towns and a city, that equates to a big batch of candidates to inform readers about.
The reality is that we can't provide detailed coverage of every person running for local office. For larger stories, debates and profiles, our main focus will be on races for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge, Cayuga County Legislature and Auburn City Council.
But we also have a tool for connecting all local candidates — by my count more than 175 of them this year — with our readers. That tool is our 2021 candidate guide, which will publish frequently online at the auburnpub.com homepage starting next week. We'll also run it in print closer to the general election on Nov. 2.
The key to the candidate guide, though, is candidate participation. This guide is a survey that gives people seeking local office an opportunity to post information about their background and their reasons for running.
Candidates can submit their profiles by filling out the form that's posted at auburnpub.com/candidates. We ask candidates for some basic biographical information (name, age, family, political party, office sought, educational/professional/political backgrounds), and we provide a space for them to write a message to voters than can be up to 700 words. That voter message is where candidates can articulate their priorities, explain why they seek office and state their case for why they're the best choice.
We've compiled this guide for several odd-year elections now, and have had strong levels of participation and seen that they are well-read.
If you're running for an office this season, please take a few minutes to visit the link at auburnpub.com/candidates and fill out the form. If you know someone who is running, let them know about this platform for getting their message out and encourage them to take part.
Special story and section
Last month, I wrote about plans for special coverage related to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Starting last Sunday, we've been publishing special full-page presentations in print and multi-media packages online every day.
The biggest day for coverage comes on the anniversary itself, Saturday. We'll have a special section, along with in-depth national and local front-page stories on what that day has meant to people in our community. The coverage also includes the submissions readers sent us when we put out a call for their memories.
In addition, we'll be out covering the commemorative events taking place that day. Look for that in Sunday's print edition and online at auburnpub.com.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer