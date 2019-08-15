"I get my news from Facebook."
It's a statement we've heard many times, and it can drive many of us in the journalism industry crazy. That's because people who say this about themselves are often referring to one of two things:
1. They rely on a Facebook news feed that brings them links to content about their community, but none of that content is being reported and written by the social media giant. What they're getting is links to news stories that are produced by places like The Citizen, places that are businesses with staff that need to be paid with money that needs to come from customers. Nonetheless, they tend to believe that Facebook is the company keeping them informed.
2. They are relying on word-of-mouth and rumor-mill postings by friends who are passing along what they heard someone say. Sometimes they could be getting a first-hand account, but most often it's more like that old childhood game of telephone in which players whisper a message into the next person's ear. By the time the end of the line is reached, the original version has been greatly distorted.
Believe it or not, though, this column is not an attempt to get readers to stop using social media for being informed about their community. What I would like them to consider, though, is making their social media feeds more comprehensive and more accurate by following the accounts of legitimate news organizations that put in the time to report and research verified information.
At The Citizen, we've long had two robust social media platform accounts to share our content: our Twitter and Facebook pages. On Twitter, where the handle is @the_citizen, we've got about 5,100 followers. At Facebook.com/auburncitizen, more than 9,300 users of that social media platform "like" us, which helps them get our headlines into their feed.
More recently, we've added two more social media accounts. We now have an Instagram account where, true to that platform's strong suit, we're focusing on sharing some of our most compelling photography. It's early, but we already have 355 followers there @auburncitizen.
This week, we officially launched a Citizen LinkedIn page, which you can find at linkedin.com/company/the-citizen-auburn-ny. Our new publisher, Michelle Bowers, describes the mission of that page as follows: "The page will help with recruitment as well as any business events we may have in the future." If you go to that page today, you'll see details on a digital marketing event in the works for next week that our advertising team is putting together.
Another cool aspect of following our social media accounts is the ability to interact with us and other readers. Readers love to comment on our links or just give them a like, retweet or share. Sometimes they have something to say about the news itself; other times it could be a critique of how or why we did the story.
In all cases, though, we appreciate having an engaged readership using the tools they like to get to our content.