Jeremy Boyer: Demand more sunshine from your government

You don't have to be a reporter to request public information from your government at any level, from the White House down to the village hall. You also don't have to be a reporter to express to your elected officials that you want them to improve transparency.

Unfortunately, many politicians talk a good game when it comes to standing up for open meetings and access to records. They definitely do so every year during Sunshine Week.

But the secret meetings and stonewalling are never going to stop unless we demand better. The same goes for proactive access to information at every level, especially in the internet age when so much information can be posted online.

In New York state, there's been an unfortunate trend of governments requiring people to file formal Freedom of Information Law requests for some of the most basic information. While this law ultimately protects our right to get that information, it also establishes a legal clock that many governments use to delay disclosure.