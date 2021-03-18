Jeremy Boyer: Demand more sunshine from your government

The state Assembly's proceedings immediate halted Tuesday when the Democratic majority leadership learned that someone within their conference had leaked a recording of a recent private meeting. The response was to break off into another private discussion about the leak of the previous private discussion, which eventually became the subject of a story published by Yahoo News that night. And the result of it all was for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to declare an end to larger private group discussions, in an effort to prevent future leaks.
The subject matter of that original meeting, of course, is far from a private matter. It's something that every New York state resident has a right to know about — the Legislature's handling of misconduct allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
But yet on March 16, the date recognized in the United States as Freedom of Information Day, in part because it coincides with birthday of James Madison, the founding father who was a fierce advocate for open government, elected Democratic Assembly members were tearing each other apart over the desire to keep the public in the dark.
Freedom of Information Day falls during an annual weeklong effort to bring attention to the importance of government transparency called Sunshine Week. That work continues through Saturday, March 20.
We've always aimed to bring awareness to our readers about Sunshine Week, because it's important we all understand the fundamental relationship between access to public information and a healthy democracy. We also want them to understand the state and federal laws that protect citizens' right to know are there not just for journalists, but for anyone.
You don't have to be a reporter to request public information from your government at any level, from the White House down to the village hall. You also don't have to be a reporter to express to your elected officials that you want them to improve transparency.
Unfortunately, many politicians talk a good game when it comes to standing up for open meetings and access to records. They definitely do so every year during Sunshine Week.
But the secret meetings and stonewalling are never going to stop unless we demand better. The same goes for proactive access to information at every level, especially in the internet age when so much information can be posted online.
In New York state, there's been an unfortunate trend of governments requiring people to file formal Freedom of Information Law requests for some of the most basic information. While this law ultimately protects our right to get that information, it also establishes a legal clock that many governments use to delay disclosure.
I've described examples of this practice in past columns. The state Department of Corrections and Community Services took more than two months in 2019 to tell us how long a parole violator's new sentence was. A request last fall for the number of residents and staff at a state-run juvenile detention facility is taking at least until spring for the Office of Children and Family Services to answer. We recently asked for the records associated with a health-care worker's license suspension that was referenced in a state Education Department press release, and it took more than a month to get the documents.
All three of these examples relate to information that clearly belongs to the public, and it's information that the state's highly paid state communications officials could get back to us with a few keystrokes if they wanted to help. But instead they play a FOIL delay game as a routine practice now, and we all are left in the dark for too long as a result.
One recommendation that open government advocates make at all levels of government that could effectively address this problem is proactive disclosure. Government agencies at all levels now have the ability to post digital records on their websites, and the more they do that, the less need there is for state and local employees to process FOIL requests.
All three examples I mentioned — a parole board decision, a state facility's staff/resident census, an education department licensing suspension — could and should be online.
So as another Sunshine Week comes and goes, my request to our elected officials is to push the governments they oversee in the direction of proactive disclosure. Doing so would demonstrate a true commitment to transparency.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer