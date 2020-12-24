Jeremy Boyer: Digital products keep our readers informed on holidays

For many of our loyal print readers, the design of the physical paper remains their preference. But we hope they also take a look at the digital products, because they really provide a terrific complement to that delivered hard-copy newspaper.

The good news for print subscribers is that unlimited digital access is included among their membership perks. All they have to do is head to auburnpub.com/activate to unlock this benefit.

A good opportunity for them to do that comes these next two holiday weekends. In order to give our staff some extra time with family, we won't be publishing a print edition on Christmas or New Year's Day.

We will, however, have all the latest local, state, nation and world news posted at auburnpub.com. And on both of the next two Fridays, we'll post a holiday E-edition at auburnpub.com/eedition, which is a digital replica of print edition pages. This is where you'll find the Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 comics and horoscopes and Sudoku, along with a package of newspaper-style PDF pages covering the big nation/world news of the previous 24 hours.

You can also get to our E-edition by clicking on the icon at the top left of the auburnpub.com homepage. The E-edition page provides several weeks worth of papers, as well as a helpful two-minute video that shows people how to use this product.