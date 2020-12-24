Jeremy Boyer: Digital products keep our readers informed on holidays

For decades, the printed daily newspaper was the culmination of a methodical process. It started with planning and assigning stories, monitoring the day's events and adjusting assignments based on breaking news, planning some more for how to put it all together on printed pages, filing stories and photos and editing them, designing the pages, tossing in another round of planning/adjusting, proofreading pages and sending them for print, running the press and delivering the final product.
And all of the newspaper's readers would get the newest edition at roughly the same time.
To some degree, that process remains intact as we still produce our printed editions, but now we have a platform that provides a "newest" edition dozens of times a day. Digital news gives us the ability to get important information out to readers quickly, and the metrics tell us that they value this service.
Earlier this week, Robert Harding, our politics reporter and online producer who tracks our website and app traffic, announced to our staff that this year we have eclipsed a new milestone: 40 million pageviews. That's a remarkable achievement considering that just two years ago, we were marveling at the audience growth that enable us to break the 30 million pageview barrier.
This rapid yet sustained growth is a reflection of the great work the staff here does. The auburnpub.com visitor experience provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date multimedia report on the Cayuga County area. For its part, the print edition of The Citizen does the same thing, albeit once per day in a physical format.
For many of our loyal print readers, the design of the physical paper remains their preference. But we hope they also take a look at the digital products, because they really provide a terrific complement to that delivered hard-copy newspaper.
The good news for print subscribers is that unlimited digital access is included among their membership perks. All they have to do is head to auburnpub.com/activate to unlock this benefit.
A good opportunity for them to do that comes these next two holiday weekends. In order to give our staff some extra time with family, we won't be publishing a print edition on Christmas or New Year's Day.
We will, however, have all the latest local, state, nation and world news posted at auburnpub.com. And on both of the next two Fridays, we'll post a holiday E-edition at auburnpub.com/eedition, which is a digital replica of print edition pages. This is where you'll find the Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 comics and horoscopes and Sudoku, along with a package of newspaper-style PDF pages covering the big nation/world news of the previous 24 hours.
You can also get to our E-edition by clicking on the icon at the top left of the auburnpub.com homepage. The E-edition page provides several weeks worth of papers, as well as a helpful two-minute video that shows people how to use this product.
It's nice to be able to offer these digital products to help keep our readers informed on the holidays.
From all of us at The Citizen, have a very merry Christmas and a healthy and happy new year!
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer