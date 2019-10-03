It can be easy to be overwhelmed by the amount and volume of news coverage of congressional and presidential politics. With candidates constantly raising money and holding events and putting out messages about themselves and their potential opponents, there's really no such thing as campaign season anymore. It's always campaign season.
But that's not true at the local level, where elected officials spend considerably more time working on behalf of constituents than they do campaigning for an election. There is, however, a time for active local campaigning and it is hitting full stride this month.
I urge readers to get themselves informed about what offices are up for election and who is running this fall. As passionate as people might be about the 2020 race for president and control of congress, the choices on the ballots that voters will see next month will likely have considerably more direct impact on daily life in and around Cayuga County.
One of the most important jobs we have at the newspaper is to help our readers become educated on these choices. Those efforts become especially robust and focused in October.
Among our local election season features is our candidate guide, something we rolled out several years ago to help provide a clearinghouse of sorts for candidates for all county, city and town races to share information about themselves with our readers. This includes biographical details such as community and elected service and education, along with a message for voters.
We will post these submissions in an online candidate guide database that will be featured on the homepage at auburnpub.com, and we also will run the submissions in the print edition shortly before Election Day.
The focus now is getting the word out to people running for office about filling out the candidate guide form. It can be found at auburnpub.com/candidates, and we're also posting a link to it at the homepage from time to time. If you are running for a seat in any race this year, whether you have competition on the ballot or not, please consider taking a few minutes to get your information submitted. If you know someone running, we'd appreciate you passing the word along.
In addition to the candidate guide, we will be working on candidate profiles for the people running for contested races at the county government and city of Auburn level. Debates for those races are also planned this month, and you can expect news stories about them in print and online, as well as videos posted to the website.
And for all of the coverage we have planned right now, I'm sure there's also going to be campaign stories that pop up over the next few weeks. We aim to be on top of what the candidates are saying and doing, and getting that information to our readers.