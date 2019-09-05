Tuesday's opinion page featured a letter from Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison that blasted this newspaper's editorial board for its recent opinions about county government.
Prior to that in May, Dennison, a Cato resident who represents District 2 on the Legislature, submitted a letter criticizing the editorial board for its stances on how legislators had managed the former county administrator.
Before that, he wrote in December questioning the editorial board's position on the Legislature's funding of the Cayuga County Economic Development Agency.
So with that, as part of today's column, I'm going to express how I feel about a sitting legislator publicly challenging the opinions expressed by The Citizen Editorial Board, of which I'm a member.
I'm grateful.
The purpose of newspaper editorials, and newspaper opinion pages where they are published, is to stimulate community discussion about important topics, such as local government. That discussion is enhanced when elected officials decide to join that conversation, regardless of whether they agree or disagree with our editorial board's stances.
Dennison's approach is fairly unique among his colleagues on the 15-member Legislature. I did a quick check on Wednesday and found that we've published 20 letters by him in the past two years. No other legislator comes close to that.
I'm not saying that legislators should be writing us with the frequency of their colleague from Cato, but I do believe it's helpful for our readers — and therefore the public in general — for them to use this platform from time to time to explain their votes or comments at a meeting ... or to chime in on one of our editorials. This also applies to mayors, city councilors, town supervisors and board members, village trustees, school board members and any other elected officials.
But even if elected officials choose not to express their thoughts on the opinion page, I hope they are willing to answer questions from the reporters who cover these elected bodies week after week.
Reporters do not get involved in the editorial board opinions; their job is to gather information and write news stories that present relevant facts to our readers. At times, this means they need to ask questions of government officials, and in my experience working in this market for more than 15 years, almost all of our local leaders have understood the importance of that interaction. They've also realized that holding a grudge against a reporter for something that was published on the opinion page is counterproductive to the mission of informing their constituents.
As some of you may have noticed in a couple of stories last week, Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Tucker Whitman refused to answer questions from our county government reporter, Ryan Franklin, citing recent editorials. While Whitman certainly is under no obligation to answer Franklin's questions, I hope he reconsiders this approach. It doesn't make sense to cut off the flow of information to the public.
In the meantime, we'll continue to do our jobs. Franklin will cover meetings and ask questions and write news articles. Based on the facts from those stories, the editorial board opinion page pieces will continue, as well.