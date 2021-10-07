Jeremy Boyer: Election letter volume is picking up again

One is the length. We can't accommodate massive submissions because that cuts down on space available to everyone, so we set the limit at a generous 400 words.

The second rule relates to frequency. We can't run letters from the same reader every day, so we limit publication to one per writer within a seven-day window. So if you have a letter that's published on a Sunday, the earliest a new letter could run would be the following Sunday.

The final rule concerns one of our favorite words in the newspaper business — deadline. We need to receive a letter submission no later than the Tuesday prior to Election Day in order to ensure it will run prior to that day. For this year, that means we need submissions by the end of the day on Oct. 26.

More election content

In addition to the letters, the newsroom team is hard at work here providing election season coverage.

As I noted last month, we have an online candidate guide that's being posted frequently to the homepage at auburnpub.com. These are candidate-submitted biographical sketches and messages to voters. We'll be running them all in print later this month. For those who are running and have not yet done so, please consider visiting auburnpub.com/candidates and making a submission for the guide.