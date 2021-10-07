Jeremy Boyer: Election letter volume is picking up again

One of the quirks about being a community newspaper is what takes place every fall campaign season in the letters space.
The voting data is clear that turnout for locally focused elections, like the one taking place this year, is much lower than it is for mid-term congressional and presidential election years. But when it comes to letter submissions from readers of newspapers like The Citizen, the local election years always generate a much higher volume.
We're already seeing that on our opinion pages this year, and the submissions are sure to grow over the next few weeks.
That's a terrific example of something that makes a community newspaper special. Letters to the editor during an election season give people a chance to express their support to fellow residents who, by their very nature as newspaper readers, want to be informed on local issues. It's an audience that goes well beyond anyone's social media circle in both numbers and the variety of perspectives represented.
For us, the challenge is to find a way to run as many of these reader opinions as possible given the constraints of time and newspaper space. To help with that, we've long had a basic letters policy, and each fall in this column, I've put some words together to remind readers of that policy's details.
There really are three main rules to keep in mind, if you're contemplating a submission.
One is the length. We can't accommodate massive submissions because that cuts down on space available to everyone, so we set the limit at a generous 400 words.
The second rule relates to frequency. We can't run letters from the same reader every day, so we limit publication to one per writer within a seven-day window. So if you have a letter that's published on a Sunday, the earliest a new letter could run would be the following Sunday.
The final rule concerns one of our favorite words in the newspaper business — deadline. We need to receive a letter submission no later than the Tuesday prior to Election Day in order to ensure it will run prior to that day. For this year, that means we need submissions by the end of the day on Oct. 26.
More election content
In addition to the letters, the newsroom team is hard at work here providing election season coverage.
As I noted last month, we have an online candidate guide that's being posted frequently to the homepage at auburnpub.com. These are candidate-submitted biographical sketches and messages to voters. We'll be running them all in print later this month. For those who are running and have not yet done so, please consider visiting auburnpub.com/candidates and making a submission for the guide.
We're also busy working on preview stories for Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature races, and covering the series of candidate forums taking place at the Cayuga Community College television studio and elsewhere. In addition, expect to see a series of articles explaining the statewide referendum questions on this year's ballots.
We will also once again be offering some opinions from The Citizen Editorial Board on a couple of races this year. These will be based on all of the information that's being gathered for news stories, and from debates and candidate websites and literature. Unlike in past years, we're only going to be endorsing in the city council and Cayuga County Surrogate's Court races this year. Because of our smaller staff size these days, two of the editorial board members — managing editor Mike Dowd and me — are doing direct reporting and writing on Cayuga County Legislature races. In order to maintain separation between those news efforts and the opinion page, we're not going to endorse for those seats.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer