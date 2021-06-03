Jeremy Boyer: Fixing an open meeting law loophole

If it wasn't for four words, New York state's open meetings law would be rather clear when it comes to state and local government bodies' obligations for providing meeting documents to the public ahead of time.
See if you can spot the four words in question (Hint — they are actually repeated twice in this passage from the law):
"Agency records available to the public pursuant to article six of this chapter, as well as any proposed resolution, law, rule, regulation, policy or any amendment thereto, that is scheduled to be the subject of discussion by a public body during an open meeting shall be made available, upon request therefor, to the extent practicable as determined by the agency or the department, prior to or at the meeting during which the records will be discussed. ... If the agency in which a public body functions maintains a regularly and routinely updated website and utilizes a high speed internet connection, such records shall be posted on the website to the extent practicable as determined by the agency or the department, prior to the meeting."
The phrase that has let far too many governments off the hook is "to the extent practicable." It's a vague standard that undercuts almost the entire point of the provision, which exists to ensure the public has access to the materials elected and appointed bodies are using to make decisions.
The good news is that there's legislation moving in Albany that could help address this issue by taking out the "extent practicable" clause. And in 2021, after more than a year in which local governments around the state showed they can use their websites to hold meetings virtually, there's no reason to think this tweak to the law would establish a new unfunded burden.
The bill was unanimously adopted in the state Assembly at the start of last month, and it now needs state Senate approval and the governor's signature. The Assembly bill memo makes the case nicely:
"Section 103 of the Open Meetings Law requires agencies to make any documents to be discussed at an upcoming open meeting available to the public, 'to the extent practicable.' This vague phrase has created loopholes and a way for agencies to bypass this requirement. ... COVID-19 has made it apparent that there is technology readily available for agencies to use in an effort to be more transparent."
The memo also cited the work of the New York State Coalition for Open Government, a nonprofit organization that advocates for greater transparency in government at all levels in the state. The coalition recently issued a report on an analysis it did of 20 town planning boards throughout the state to see how many actually posted meeting agenda materials ahead of their public sessions. The troubling but unsurprising answer was just 25%.
The coalition used its study as a call to action on the legislation that's still pending in Albany.
"New York’s Open Meetings Law is weak and in need of improvement," the report states. "Current law requires public bodies if they have a regularly updated website to post meeting documents online before a meeting occurs as best as 'practicable.' There is no practicable reason as to why meeting documents cannot be scanned and posted online prior to a meeting."
My suggestion to readers is to check out your town or village's website to see if the planning board (or even the town or village board) is putting in the effort to make its meeting materials accessible. With few exceptions, you'll find nothing, and in many cases, you'll even be lucky to track down an agenda.
After doing that, get in touch with your state Senate and tell them to get this legislative fix over the finish line and on the governor's desk.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer