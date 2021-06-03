Jeremy Boyer: Fixing an open meeting law loophole

If it wasn't for four words, New York state's open meetings law would be rather clear when it comes to state and local government bodies' obligations for providing meeting documents to the public ahead of time.

See if you can spot the four words in question (Hint — they are actually repeated twice in this passage from the law):

"Agency records available to the public pursuant to article six of this chapter, as well as any proposed resolution, law, rule, regulation, policy or any amendment thereto, that is scheduled to be the subject of discussion by a public body during an open meeting shall be made available, upon request therefor, to the extent practicable as determined by the agency or the department, prior to or at the meeting during which the records will be discussed. ... If the agency in which a public body functions maintains a regularly and routinely updated website and utilizes a high speed internet connection, such records shall be posted on the website to the extent practicable as determined by the agency or the department, prior to the meeting."

The phrase that has let far too many governments off the hook is "to the extent practicable." It's a vague standard that undercuts almost the entire point of the provision, which exists to ensure the public has access to the materials elected and appointed bodies are using to make decisions.