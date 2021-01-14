Jeremy Boyer: FOIL continues to be used against us

And if you know how New York state agencies handle those, you know we're not going to get that information for months at the earliest.

It's another example of a major flaw in New York state's FOIL, a tool that is certainly invaluable for all citizens, including journalists, in accessing information about government that the public has a right to know.

But in New York, FOIL can also be an easy way to stonewall, because the law allows agencies to delay the fulfilling of requests with virtually no oversight, unless the requester wants to spend money on filing a lawsuit.

A few weeks after our experience with this story, I noticed a reporter with the Associated Press post to Twitter about a similar stonewall. In reporting news about the state's plans to close more adult prisons, AP Albany reporter Marina Villeneuve shared this experience: "Today in New York transparency ... When I asked state DOCCS for number of prisoners at each individual prison, I was told to file Freedom of Information Law request."

She noted that many states have that data readily available and posted links to three of them.