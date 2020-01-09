Two years.
That's the simple answer to an easy question The Citizen asked a state agency on Aug. 6. The story of why it took two and half months to get that answer is an example of why New York's Freedom of Information Law needs to be reformed in order to get governments to be much more responsive to the public they serve.
Two years is the length of the additional prison sentence given last summer to a convicted rapist and kidnapper named Christopher Block. He was the parolee who removed a monitoring device and became the subject of a massive manhunt in the Skaneateles area near the border with Cayuga County.
A few weeks after he had been captured, Block pleaded guilty to a parole violation during a closed administrative hearing held on Aug. 6. This was a story that central New Yorkers were following intensely, and the public wanted to know what would be happening with this man. After the hearing on that same day, the state Department of Corrections and Community Service issued a statement that said Block would be serving a "period of incarceration" as a result of parole violation. Naturally, we asked DOCCS to specify how long that incarceration would be, and the agency wouldn't answer, saying "The disposition is not final until a written decision is issued by the Administrative Law Judge."
A week later, we noticed that Block had been transferred from the Onondaga County Jail back into the state prison system, so it was likely that the written decision was issued and the "period of incarceration" had started. So we followed up with DOCCS to ask again for the answer to that question: How long would Block be in prison?
This time, we were told to file a written Freedom of Information Law request for the administrative law judge's decision. We did that on Aug. 14, and quickly got a reply that said we would hear back within 20 business days.
After 20 business days, no response had come. We checked on the status of the request, and heard nothing. We checked again two more times, without a response.
Then on Oct. 21, we finally got our answer. It was four-page form filled out in handwriting and signed by the administrative law judge. It was dated Aug. 6, with a DOCCS stamp stating that agency had the ruling on Aug. 7. The form was mostly a series of checked boxes; there was hardly any written narrative, but it did note "the parolee is ordered to be held for 24 months."
We posted a story the afternoon of Oct. 21 updating our readers on the answer to that question we first asked on Aug. 6. The print edition carried the story the next day.
As I'm writing this column, I'm in the middle of a similar ridiculous exercise in FOIL delay tactics from a different state agency. A press office told us the answer to a question was in a simple one-page document, but they couldn't give it to us without a FOIL request. I submitted the request on Dec. 17. I didn't get a response within the required five business days. I followed up on Jan. 3 and then got an email telling me I'd get an answer by Feb. 10.
These stories illustrate a system in place in state government these days that is designed to pro-actively keep information from the public. The foundation of the state Freedom of Information Law is that government agency records are presumed to be accessible to the public, with a set of specific exemptions to that rule being the sole basis for keeping something confidential.
State agencies, though, are increasingly using the law in the opposite way. Information that is obviously public, such as the length of a parole violation sentence, becomes something that must be pried loose through a time-consuming bureaucratic process, despite the fact that taxpayers fund state agency public communications offices with millions of dollars each year.
As the state Legislature gets to work this session, my hope is that FOIL reforms get some needed attention.