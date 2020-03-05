Jeremy Boyer: Front-page decisions have many variables

Jeremy Boyer Executive editor Jeremy Boyer is the executive editor of The Citizen. He started at The Citizen as news editor in 2004, and was promoted his current position in 2006. Follow Jeremy Boyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sometime around 3:30 p.m. each day, I get together with The Citizen Managing Editor Mike Dowd and Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria for a short meeting.

It's a meeting that takes place in daily newspaper offices throughout the country, and it's a process that has lasted through all of the big technological and operational changes we've experienced. It's the front-page meeting.

Newspaper readership has shifted over the years to the point now where the large majority of our readers get our stories, photos and other content on a digital platform instead of the hard-copy edition. Despite this reality, the importance of the print edition's front page has remained intact.

There's just something about the front-page of the daily newspaper that carries a special weight. And with that weight comes responsibility.

That's why we take time to have a thoughtful group discussion about what goes on The Citizen front page. As a community newspaper, we prioritize local coverage. We want the stories to have high reader interest. We try to offer some variety, like perhaps a lighter story mixed in with three or four articles on more serious subjects. We also aim for consistency in how we treat certain subjects, such as stories about political campaigns.