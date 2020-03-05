Jeremy Boyer: Front-page decisions have many variables

Sometime around 3:30 p.m. each day, I get together with The Citizen Managing Editor Mike Dowd and Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria for a short meeting.
It's a meeting that takes place in daily newspaper offices throughout the country, and it's a process that has lasted through all of the big technological and operational changes we've experienced. It's the front-page meeting.
Newspaper readership has shifted over the years to the point now where the large majority of our readers get our stories, photos and other content on a digital platform instead of the hard-copy edition. Despite this reality, the importance of the print edition's front page has remained intact.
There's just something about the front-page of the daily newspaper that carries a special weight. And with that weight comes responsibility.
That's why we take time to have a thoughtful group discussion about what goes on The Citizen front page. As a community newspaper, we prioritize local coverage. We want the stories to have high reader interest. We try to offer some variety, like perhaps a lighter story mixed in with three or four articles on more serious subjects. We also aim for consistency in how we treat certain subjects, such as stories about political campaigns.
With all of that said, the biggest variable in this process is the one over which we have no control: the actual news that's happening on a given day.
A story that makes the front page one time, perhaps an instance that some might term a "slow news day," may be pushed to an inside page simply because of what's going on.
That's something many readers who like to critique front-page story choices may not fully appreciate. And some may jump to the misguided conclusion that the newspaper is promoting some kind of agenda with front-page selections.
An example of such a misguided conclusion took place this week at the national level. Ari Fleisher, a White House press secretary under President George W. Bush and now a FOX News contributor, criticized the New York Times and Washington Post for failing to put big stories on their March 3 front page about a record-gain for the stock market the prior day. He pointed to their front-page stories about the massive market drops the prior week during the market correction related to coronavirus concerns.
"This is one of journalism’s weaknesses. Yesterday’s 1300 point stock market gain, the largest by number in history, is not front page news in the NYT or WP," he wrote on Twitter.
I saw this tweet when one of our journalists, Robert Harding, retweeted with this assessment: "This is a terrible take. On some days, it might be front page material. But with coronavirus and Super Tuesday, that’s going to dominate the front pages."
Robert is absolutely correct, and a media professional like Fleisher deserves to be called out for trying to stoke anger at the media with this kind of framing.
Indeed, the most important factor in what made front pages on March 3 was the big news stories that were unfolding on Monday. In fact, the coverage of the daily stock market results that day was pretty uniform throughout the national newspaper industry, even with the publications that can be described as right-leaning in comparison with the left-leaning label some put on the New York Times and Washington Post.
None of the March 3 front pages of the Wall Street Journal (which also has a tendency to cover market news more prominently), Washington Times and New York Post had full stories on the big day for stocks. But Fleischer chose not to single them out.
Ultimately, front-page decisions are always going to generate debate. It's a subjective process. But it's important for readers to understand all that goes into the effort of planning and putting that page together.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer