Jeremy Boyer: Get informed ahead of school voting day

Kelly Rocheleau is our reporter who covers local education issues, and he's been busy the past several weeks writing about the school district budget proposals that boards have adopted in the nine districts that make up the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region. We've compiled all of those stories into one collection that you can find at auburnpub.com.

Kelly has also been gathering survey responses from the dozens of people seeking Cayuga County-area school board seats and collecting information on voting places and times for the annual school voting day preview package we publish the Sunday prior to the vote. Look for that package this coming Sunday, May 16, to learn about these candidates, including information about their backgrounds and what they view as the key issues in the districts they hope to serve. We also have basic budget details and a rundown of any special propositions in that package.

Another tool for getting informed at auburnpub.com is candidate videos. This year we have videos posted from the Auburn Enlarged City School District forum produced by Cayuga Community College's Telecommunications Department in partnership with The Citizen as well as recent public remarks from the candidates seeking office in the Skaneateles Central School District. If you live in either of those districts, watching those can give you a strong sense of what each person running for school board is about.