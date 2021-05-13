Jeremy Boyer: Get informed ahead of school voting day

In many communities, the public school district is the institution with the most impact on daily life for the largest number of residents.
Think about all the ways people are connected with the school district where you live.
In addition to fulfilling the fundamental mission of educating children, school districts provide a range of support services for residents and families, such as counseling, food and even some health care. They serve as shelters during weather disasters and, as we've seen at times in the past year, function as testing and vaccination sites during a pandemic. They provide athletic and artistic platforms that engage young people and entertainment their families, friends and resident.
And they count on the support of residents to get it all done.
The importance of schools to our communities is the reason we put considerable effort each year into providing our readers with thorough coverage of what's on the ballots for the yearly school voting day.
This year, New York residents will go to the polls Tuesday to have their say on 2021-22 budget proposals, board of education candidates, proposed capital projects, school bus purchases, public library tax levies and more.
I encourage everyone to exercise your right to vote, and if you've not had a chance yet, dive into the coverage we've provided in The Citizen and at auburnpub.com to get yourself educated about the choices.
Kelly Rocheleau is our reporter who covers local education issues, and he's been busy the past several weeks writing about the school district budget proposals that boards have adopted in the nine districts that make up the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region. We've compiled all of those stories into one collection that you can find at auburnpub.com.
Kelly has also been gathering survey responses from the dozens of people seeking Cayuga County-area school board seats and collecting information on voting places and times for the annual school voting day preview package we publish the Sunday prior to the vote. Look for that package this coming Sunday, May 16, to learn about these candidates, including information about their backgrounds and what they view as the key issues in the districts they hope to serve. We also have basic budget details and a rundown of any special propositions in that package.
Another tool for getting informed at auburnpub.com is candidate videos. This year we have videos posted from the Auburn Enlarged City School District forum produced by Cayuga Community College's Telecommunications Department in partnership with The Citizen as well as recent public remarks from the candidates seeking office in the Skaneateles Central School District. If you live in either of those districts, watching those can give you a strong sense of what each person running for school board is about.
All of the coverage that I've mentioned is easy to find at auburnpub.com, which is accessible to all of our subscribers, including those with home delivery of the print edition.
And of course you can count us to report the results of the voting next week in the paper and online, as well.
As always, thanks for reading. And be sure to vote on Tuesday!
