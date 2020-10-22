Jeremy Boyer: Get your election letters in soon

In some ways it feels like we no longer have state and federal election seasons; instead, it's like campaign mode is always running with how highly charged politics has become these days.

We see it in our politically related letters to the editor, which now come in a steady stream throughout the year.

But having said that, there is still a period of a few weeks when the public attention on political races increases, and that includes a higher volume of letters from readers expressing their opinions on races. That time has arrived in this election cycle.

Because of the volume of election-related letters that does come in the final days of the campaign season, we've long had a policy in place to require that submissions be received by the Tuesday prior to Election Day. Even though we now have early voting and, this year at least, a heavier use of absentee voting, we still keep our deadline in sync with the final Election Day vote.

As a result, that means our deadline for election letters this year is Tuesday, Oct. 27. Anything we receive after that may not get published simply because we won't have the space to include it.