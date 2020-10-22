Jeremy Boyer: Get your election letters in soon

In some ways it feels like we no longer have state and federal election seasons; instead, it's like campaign mode is always running with how highly charged politics has become these days.
We see it in our politically related letters to the editor, which now come in a steady stream throughout the year.
But having said that, there is still a period of a few weeks when the public attention on political races increases, and that includes a higher volume of letters from readers expressing their opinions on races. That time has arrived in this election cycle.
Because of the volume of election-related letters that does come in the final days of the campaign season, we've long had a policy in place to require that submissions be received by the Tuesday prior to Election Day. Even though we now have early voting and, this year at least, a heavier use of absentee voting, we still keep our deadline in sync with the final Election Day vote.
As a result, that means our deadline for election letters this year is Tuesday, Oct. 27. Anything we receive after that may not get published simply because we won't have the space to include it.
So if you've got some things to say, please get those thoughts in writing and sent our way by the deadline. You can send us letters via mail to The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021, email at citizenletters@lee.net or our online submission form at auburnpub.com/forms/online_services/letter.
Please keep in mind a couple of other policies we have for letters submitted any time, about any subject: They must be no longer than 400 words, and we don't publish multiple letters from the same writer within a seven-day window.
Endorsements
We will be coming out soon with our editorial board endorsements in a handful of races. The board, which includes publisher Michelle Bowers, managing editor Mike Dowd and myself, each year gather as much information as we can from campaigns, debates and news coverage to try to arrive at a consensus on who makes the best candidate in contested races.
Endorsements remain a common practice among editorial boards at newspapers, as we believe that just like editorials that are published on the opinion page throughout the year, opinions about the choices voters have on their ballots can be informative and helpful.
It's important to remember, though, that these are just an opinion from the editorial board. The rest of the newspaper staff does not get involved in the discussions, an intentional move aimed at keeping their work reporting the news completely separated from the opinion page.
Debates
The schedule of debates that The Citizen partners with Cayuga Community College's telecommunications department to produce each election season is moving along. So far, two have been recorded, and there are two more to go.
You can visit auburnpub.com to watch any of these debates. Already posted are the debate featuring candidates for the 130th Assembly District, Republican incumbent Assemblyman Brian Manktelow and Democratic challenger Scott Comegys, and the candidates for the 51st Senate District, Democrat Jim Barber and Republican Peter Oberacker.
On Thursday, Oct. 22, candidates for the 50th Senate District, Democrat John Mannion and Republican Angi Renna will debate at CCC. They are running to fill the seat open due to the resignation of former state Sen. Robert Antonacci, who was elected to a judicial seat in 2019. That will first air Thursday night at 7 p.m. on Spectrum cable channel 12, and be replayed at 6 p.m. Saturday on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via Auburn Regional Media Access programming.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Spectrum 12 will air the final local debate this year, one featuring candidates for the 126th Assembly District, Democrat Dia Carabajal and Republican John Lemondes. They are vying to fill the open seat being left by retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch. That replays on the ARMA feed the following Saturday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m.
Those two, plus a few others done by other organizations, can be viewed anytime at auburnpub.com.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
