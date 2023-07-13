It was 20 years ago this summer when my wife and I decided to move to central New York.

Having met as co-workers at the Ithaca College campus newspaper in the mid-1990s, our journalism careers had already taken us to northern Virginia, Binghamton, Oneonta, Schenectady and Albany. Now my wife had a great job offer from The Post-Standard in Syracuse.

At this 2003 career juncture, we both thought the move was just the next stop ahead of several more. Our quest had been to get to bigger markets and maybe one day work at major metro paper. I had worked more than six years as a reporter, leading up to a position covering business for the Times-Union in Albany. My plan at the time of our move to central New York was to try to get some editing and managing experience, so while she went to work at the Syracuse paper, I looked out for openings at smaller publications.

And that brought me to The Citizen newsroom in downtown Auburn in January 2004, when I started as a night editor. At that time, I couldn't have even fathomed the idea that I would stay there for more than 19 years, and serve more than 16 as its executive editor.

But these places — central New York, the Auburn/Cayuga County area and The Citizen newsroom — became something we had never truly experienced in our life as a married couple. They became home.

For me, the chance to work at The Citizen proved to be the greatest blessing of my career for two reasons: the amazingly talented, dedicated and kind coworkers I've had beside me, and the remarkably tight-knit and engaged community I've been able to serve through journalism.

As the years have rolled on, my job as editor has changed. I started with a newsroom that had 23 journalists, but that number slowly declined, just as they have at papers all over the country. With fewer than 10 on staff in the past several years, I've had to take on more direct reporting and writing myself, and that experience rekindled my love for that type of work. It was not apparent to me, though, that I wanted to get fully back to my reporting and writing roots until an opportunity came along just in the past few weeks.

In what has easily been the most difficult career decision I've ever had to make, I accepted an offer from The Post-Standard/syracuse.com to cover the city of Syracuse beat. I'll be starting in the new job next week, and wrapping up my work here this weekend.

This is an opportunity that allows our family to stay home in central New York, and it lets me take on a new and exciting challenge. It also will allow me to spend more time with my wife, Marnie, and two daughters, Ella and Nora, who have been my biggest champions in life.

Words can't adequately express the appreciation I have for my time at The Citizen.

It's been an absolute honor to work with so many outstanding journalists, many who have been on the staff for nearly as long as I have or longer. That level of experience is rare for a small-market newspaper, but Auburn and The Citizen are special places.

That's why I'm sure this team will continue to shine in my absence. Chris Sciria, Kevin Rivoli, Mike Dowd, David Wilcox, Robert Harding, Justin Ritzel and Kelly Rocheleau are smart, thoughtful, skilled and passionate journalists who amaze me every day.

I'm also amazed by the support of our readers. We've consistently been among the leaders in our large company in paid digital subscriber growth. To accomplish that has required a staff that publishes compelling stories, photos and videos, but also a reading public that cares about neighbors in the community and wants to be informed about what's happening.

As I look ahead to my next chapter, I'm filled with gratitude at having had the experience of these past 19 years. Keep taking care of each other, and keep supporting this precious community newspaper.