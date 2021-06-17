Jeremy Boyer: Graduation coverage ready for takeoff

More than a year ago, when it appeared that there may no semblance of high school graduation ceremonies in New York state in June 2020, The Citizen launched a new online feature aimed at helping to fill a small portion of the potential void.

The virtual graduations page proved to be a hit with students, their families and friends. It was also loved by our readers, even though it turned out that Cayuga County-area school districts were able to hold restricted in-person graduation ceremonies.

Because of the popularity of that online feature, we've launched the virtual graduations page again this year. A letter recently went out to school district officials asking them to share the information about how students and families can take part, and we've had a nice-sized batch of submissions of already.

Every graduating senior can have their profile posted at the page, which can be found at auburnpub.com/virtual_graduations. Each profile features the student's name and school, with an option for a photo and a bunch of informational fields that can be filled out or skipped at their discretion.

Among the fields for these profiles are "future plans," "accomplishments," "extra-curriculars," "favorite quote," "favorite memory" and "advice to future generations."