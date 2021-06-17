Jeremy Boyer: Graduation coverage ready for takeoff

More than a year ago, when it appeared that there may no semblance of high school graduation ceremonies in New York state in June 2020, The Citizen launched a new online feature aimed at helping to fill a small portion of the potential void.
The virtual graduations page proved to be a hit with students, their families and friends. It was also loved by our readers, even though it turned out that Cayuga County-area school districts were able to hold restricted in-person graduation ceremonies.
Because of the popularity of that online feature, we've launched the virtual graduations page again this year. A letter recently went out to school district officials asking them to share the information about how students and families can take part, and we've had a nice-sized batch of submissions of already.
Every graduating senior can have their profile posted at the page, which can be found at auburnpub.com/virtual_graduations. Each profile features the student's name and school, with an option for a photo and a bunch of informational fields that can be filled out or skipped at their discretion.
Among the fields for these profiles are "future plans," "accomplishments," "extra-curriculars," "favorite quote," "favorite memory" and "advice to future generations."
These profiles are a delight to sift through. Readers can go through all of them one at a time, or search by name or school district. I encourage everyone, regardless of whether you know a senior student this year, to check out the page because I think you'll come away feeling good about our future. And if you know a senior student (or their parents or guardians), encourage them to get on the page and submit profile.
The virtual graduations page is part of a bigger effort by The Citizen staff to cover the commencement season, one we make every year and get the entire staff involved in doing.
Coming up in the Sunday, June 20, edition of the newspaper and at the website, we'll continue the tradition of introducing our readers to this year's local valedictorians and salutatorians. The highly accomplished scholars responded to a small survey that we gave them with the help of the school district administrative staffs. This feature is a collection of their full responses, along with photos of each student. You'll read about where they are headed next, what they've done in their school and community, and their reflections on what education has meant to them.
As always, this year's group has provided responses that will inspire and impress.
Also on Sunday we'll publish a full list of every graduating student in the Cayuga County-area school districts we cover. The high schools have provided these lists to us each year, and we're so appreciative of that because it's wonderful to get every graduate's name in the newspaper.
The final coverage piece is the graduation ceremonies themselves. It's a huge challenge to cover every commencement (especially when a majority are happening on the same night at roughly the same time), but we'll find a way to get something in from each event because we know our readers will be looking for it.
Thanks for reading, and congratulations to the classes of 2021!
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer