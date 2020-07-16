Jeremy Boyer: Helping readers separate opinion and news

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeremy Boyer Executive editor

"This article is just your opinion. Why don't you just report the facts?"

I long ago lost count of how many times that statement, or one of its variations, has been conveyed toward The Citizen in response to one of our editorials that appear in the Opinion section of the newspaper and at auburnpub.com.

It's a reaction that often stems from a lack of understanding of how a newspaper opinion section works. And it's a good reminder that our industry can always do a better job of showing readers how we operate.

Many people do understand that a newspaper "editorial" is an opinion column formed by a publication's "editorial board," a small group that separates its work from the news reports that are in other, typically more prominent, areas of the paper or website.

But it's easy to understand how some people could be confused when they see an editorial. We also use that same word frequently to describe the entire newsroom, as in "he works in the editorial" department. And the growth of online readership has added to the confusion because the context of a piece being part of the opinion section isn't always easy to see. There's a giant header that says "Opinion" at the top of print page where an editorial appears, but that is usually much less obvious online.