Jeremy Boyer: Helping readers separate opinion and news

"This article is just your opinion. Why don't you just report the facts?"
I long ago lost count of how many times that statement, or one of its variations, has been conveyed toward The Citizen in response to one of our editorials that appear in the Opinion section of the newspaper and at auburnpub.com.
It's a reaction that often stems from a lack of understanding of how a newspaper opinion section works. And it's a good reminder that our industry can always do a better job of showing readers how we operate.
Many people do understand that a newspaper "editorial" is an opinion column formed by a publication's "editorial board," a small group that separates its work from the news reports that are in other, typically more prominent, areas of the paper or website.
But it's easy to understand how some people could be confused when they see an editorial. We also use that same word frequently to describe the entire newsroom, as in "he works in the editorial" department. And the growth of online readership has added to the confusion because the context of a piece being part of the opinion section isn't always easy to see. There's a giant header that says "Opinion" at the top of print page where an editorial appears, but that is usually much less obvious online.
This week The Poynter Institute, a leading journalism training and advocacy organization, published an interesting article on this issue that offered some ideas for how we can better provide context so the reader understands when something is an opinion piece. Suggestions included explainers at the top of all columns, editorials and letters to the editor. Headlines that make the context clear are also stressed.
As we continue to evolve and grow our digital readership, we'll be looking at these and other ideas for improved context of our opinion content.
Damon Kiesow, Knight chair in digital editing and producing at the University of Missouri School of Journalism and one of sources in the Poynter article, framed the challenge well.
“Readers are not going to pay for content if they feel like they’re doing all the work in the relationship,” he said. “By removing barriers to the news, removing barriers to understanding, removing barriers to usability, we make the product more valuable. Journalism is only half of the product; the user experience and the journey around the journalism is the other half the product, and that’s what we need to work on.”
Earlier this week, David Wilcox, our outstanding features editor who has managed our Go entertainment section and community events calendar for many years, penned a column announcing our newly launched calendar platform.
I just wanted to reiterate the message David conveyed to anyone out there who has an event — whether it's a live music gig, an online performance or a three-day outdoor festival: Please create a free account and use it to submit your information to our calendar.
Lee Enterprises, our parent company, is rolling this tool out to its scores of newspapers across the country. It can only work — both for event organizers to spread the work and for our readers to find things to do — if we have robust participation.
You can find this new calendar under the header "Local Events" just below the latest news headlines at auburnpub.com. You can also get there directly at auburnpub.com/events.
