Jeremy Boyer: How our readers are helping us spread some cheer

It's been about two months since I've seen most of the newsroom staff in person. Like many workplaces, The Citizen has been having almost all of its employees work from home in an effort to keep us socially distanced and healthy.

As I'm sure most of you can tell from the volume of stories, photos and video we've been publishing in the print edition and at auburnpub.com, our journalists have not let the logistical challenges slow down their efforts. They've also been working while managing two weeks worth of furloughs for each employee this quarter, because just like almost every business out there, we've been hurt financially by the economic collapse.

But as well as this team has performed, I'd be lying if I said we were doing fine. Just about anyone would be lying, whether they are out of work and coping with the struggles that brings, or still employed but dealing with unprecedented challenges and stress.

I bring this up because I got an email a few days ago from a leader in our community with a simple question: "Just checking in to see if you and your staff are doing okay during these challenging times?"