Jeremy Boyer: Jim Seward is a fighter, and we're all better off because of it

It was my first job as a news reporter for a daily newspaper, and I was understandably a little nervous about the interview I was about to conduct. I had some tough questions to ask, but the main reason for my apprehension was the title of the person I would be questioning.
He was a state senator, and a well-established and pretty powerful one.
State Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, was in his 12th year in the state Legislature. I had no clue what it would be like to speak with him. Would he be annoyed at having to spend time out of his busy schedule to speak with a small-town, inexperienced journalist? Would he be condescending? Would he try to intimidate me?
For anyone who knows the man, the answer to all of those questions was, of course, no. Seward was the epitome of professionalism, answering all of the questions and taking time to get to know this new kid on the block at The Daily Star. He was also affable and smart.
I eventually left for newspaper jobs outside of Seward's district, and that included Auburn when I arrived here in 2004. But redistricting that took effect in 2012 brought Seward into a portion of Cayuga County, so we crossed paths again.
And what I can say about the Jim Seward I remembered from the late 1990s in Oneonta and the Jim Seward I got to know again these past eight years is that he has remained the same down-to-earth, respectful and kind person the whole time. That's saying something for a man who first won election to the Senate in 1986 and never lost a re-election attempt in the 34 years that followed.
Because I have been fortunate enough to have worked with Seward and gotten to know him, I felt a punch in the gut a couple of weeks ago when I saw the reports that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The initial announcement projected optimism that he would be fine, but I also knew that he has been treated for cancer a couple of times. This awful virus has proven to be especially vicious for people with such underlying health issues.
A second gut punch, much worse than the first, came several days later when Jim's wife posted an update on social media that her husband had to be put on a ventilator. Memories of 1998 and 1999 came flooding back, and all I could think about was how this man is the kind of public servant the world needs more of, regardless of whether you agree with his policy positions. He's fair-minded and unpretentious. He's not obsessed with getting credit. He doesn't try to grandstand or humiliate a political opponent. He just wants to do the job of representing the residents of his district.
One other thing about Seward that's important to know: He's a fighter. You can't go to bat for constituents for more than three decades in Albany and be someone who gives in easily.
And Senator Seward showed that fight again. First came the good news that the senator was taken off the ventilator and doing a little better. Then came the report Monday that he was released from the hospital and recovering at home.
Being involved in the coverage of this pandemic has been exhausting, physically and emotionally, for all journalists. But one thing that helps fuel us are the good-news stories that emerge. Senator Seward certainly came through with one of those for all of us.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!