Jeremy Boyer: Jim Seward is a fighter, and we're all better off because of it

It was my first job as a news reporter for a daily newspaper, and I was understandably a little nervous about the interview I was about to conduct. I had some tough questions to ask, but the main reason for my apprehension was the title of the person I would be questioning.

He was a state senator, and a well-established and pretty powerful one.

State Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, was in his 12th year in the state Legislature. I had no clue what it would be like to speak with him. Would he be annoyed at having to spend time out of his busy schedule to speak with a small-town, inexperienced journalist? Would he be condescending? Would he try to intimidate me?

For anyone who knows the man, the answer to all of those questions was, of course, no. Seward was the epitome of professionalism, answering all of the questions and taking time to get to know this new kid on the block at The Daily Star. He was also affable and smart.

I eventually left for newspaper jobs outside of Seward's district, and that included Auburn when I arrived here in 2004. But redistricting that took effect in 2012 brought Seward into a portion of Cayuga County, so we crossed paths again.