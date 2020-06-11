Jeremy Boyer: More accolades for your hometown journalists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeremy Boyer Executive editor Jeremy Boyer is the executive editor of The Citizen. He started at The Citizen as news editor in 2004, and was promoted his current position in 2006. Follow Jeremy Boyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If it feels like today's column is a rerun, let me assure you that this is original material. But for the second straight column, I've got some great news to share about the journalists who cover the Cayuga County area for The Citizen and auburnpub.com

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the results of the latest Syracuse Press Club awards, which cover a 21-county region and include news organizations from all types of media. Our newsroom staff earned recognition in six categories, including SPC's Journalist of the Year (staff photographer Kevin Rivoli) and Best News Website.

Within a couple of days of that column publishing, we learned about the final results in two other editorial excellence competitions: the New York News Publishers Association and the New York State Associated Press Association.

Like the SPC contest, these competitions covered work that was published during the 2019 calendar year. Unlike SPC, we competed with other small newspapers from throughout the state for the NYNPA and NYSAPA contests.

In the NYNPA competition, The Citizen and auburnpub.com staff won in six categories. This contest only recognizes one winning entry per category. Here's a breakdown of the honors our staff received: