Jeremy Boyer: More accolades for your hometown journalists

If it feels like today's column is a rerun, let me assure you that this is original material. But for the second straight column, I've got some great news to share about the journalists who cover the Cayuga County area for The Citizen and auburnpub.com
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the results of the latest Syracuse Press Club awards, which cover a 21-county region and include news organizations from all types of media. Our newsroom staff earned recognition in six categories, including SPC's Journalist of the Year (staff photographer Kevin Rivoli) and Best News Website.
Within a couple of days of that column publishing, we learned about the final results in two other editorial excellence competitions: the New York News Publishers Association and the New York State Associated Press Association.
Like the SPC contest, these competitions covered work that was published during the 2019 calendar year. Unlike SPC, we competed with other small newspapers from throughout the state for the NYNPA and NYSAPA contests.
In the NYNPA competition, The Citizen and auburnpub.com staff won in six categories. This contest only recognizes one winning entry per category. Here's a breakdown of the honors our staff received:
• Rivoli won the News Photography category for his image from a car carrier fire north of Auburn.
• In the Online Blog category, politics reporter and online producer Robert Harding was the winner for his work on the Eye on NY blog, which covers state and federal politics from a Cayuga County and central New York perspective.
• Rivoli was recognized in Online Photo Gallery for a package of photos he shot and edited from the physical relocation of a large house, which was titled "Home Sweet Home."
• In Live Sports Coverage, sports reporter Justin Ritzel won for his efforts covering the Skaneateles High School's state championship hockey victory.
• Ritzel was also a winner in the Sports Writing category for his in-depth piece on softball pitching injuries, which was headlined "The next arm epidemic."
• Rivoli earned a third win in this contest with a photo of the newly reopened Southern Cayuga Central School District Planetarium, an image that was recognized in the Feature Photography category. (Incidentally, this photo was also published across two full pages as the "Photo of the Month" in a recent edition of Editor & Publisher magazine.)
In the New York State Associated Press Association competition, our staff won nine different awards, including five first-place finishes. Here's the breakdown:
• Features editor David Wilcox took first place for Best Headline for "Black skies, white sidewalks," the title he put on a story about the impact of Auburn's large winter crow population.
• Mike Dowd, our managing editor, earned the award for Best Editorial Writing for a package of editorials he wrote for our opinion page.
• Our fall sports all-stars series, which Ritzel put together, won top honors in a print edition category for Best Feature or Sports Full-page Design.
• Harding and Ritzel teamed up to win first place for Best Sports Story for their in-depth look at declining youth baseball participation in the region and beyond.
• A former staffer, Meghan Ehrhart, won in Investigative Reporting for her story about a criminal investigation of a local police officer.
• Chris Sciria, our assistant news editor, took second place in the Sports Column category.
• Rivoli collected three second-place awards in this contest. The planetarium photo was recognized in the Feature Photo category. His work covering Auburn native Tim Locastro's first time playing at Yankee Stadium took second in Photo Story or Online Gallery. And an image from a local football game of a player's helmet flying off in the middle of a tackle was recognized in the Sports Photo category.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
