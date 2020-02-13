Jeremy Boyer: New tool brings our readers more New York content

The Citizen is first and foremost a local newspaper company.

Our core mission is to provide readers news and information about the Cayuga County area, and to provide marketing services to businesses and organizations who want to reach our readers through advertising.

But the content you'll find in The Citizen's print edition and at auburnpub.com has never been exclusively local. We also understand that many of our readers will turn to us for coverage of big state, national and global stories. And the demand for that non-local information tends to be greatest for state news.

To that end, we have relied for decades on the Associated Press' New York state reporting team for stories that our staff don't have the time or resources to cover. But like most of the news organizations that support AP as paying members, the wire service has cut staff in the past decade, including its workforce covering upstate New York. The result has been less state content available directly from AP.

But an effort to fill the gap from those cuts is underway, and so far, the results have been promising. In New York state, AP has launched a test program called Story Share that allows us to publish stories and photos produced in other parts of the state by member news organizations.