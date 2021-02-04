Jeremy Boyer: Newspapers in Education provides a change of pace

A relatively new feature we've started publishing every Friday is the KidNews page. These full-page spreads include one or two articles and photos that are about topics of interest to students. The KidNews page that's set to publish this week, for example, includes a centerpiece feature on the "If Not You, Then Who?" children's book series that focuses on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

The KidNews page also has some fun puzzles, like mazes, crosswords and picture games. These are aimed at younger grades, but can be fun for anyone to check out.

On Tuesdays, we've long published a half-page feature called Shortcuts. This package takes a deep dive into a range of subjects (this week's was about gravitational waves), and is aimed at students who are a little older than those best served by the KidNews page.

Another NIE-dedicated feature that we'll kick off this Friday is a series of profiles about influential New Yorkers for Black History Month and Women's History Month, which run in February and March, respectively. These pieces, provided by the New York News Publishers Association as part of its outstanding NIE support program, are a wonderful platform for students and adults alike to learn about people who have had a major impact on American life. The series will be running for the next eight weeks.

All of these features are part of the printed edition of the newspaper, which NIE teachers can get in their classrooms. But the NIE subscriptions also come with digital access to auburnpub.com and our online digital replica of the paper, the e-edition. That can be especially useful during this pandemic for students who might not be in the school building to get a paper. Teachers can activate their digital access at auburnpub.com/activate and share the access with their students.

