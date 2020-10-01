Jeremy Boyer: Preparing for some civil local debates

I would like to say I felt Chris Wallace's pain as he was moderating the first presidential debate Tuesday night, and to some extent, it would be a truthful statement.

Having had the duty and honor to ask questions at local, state and federal campaign debates dozens of times over the past 14 years, I fully appreciate the challenges of the job. It's almost always impossible to cover all of the issues in the time allotted, especially when candidates give answers that necessitate follow-ups and further back-and-forth.

Fortunately for me, I've never had to deal with a debate like what we witnessed between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. We've had some heated debates locally over the years, and have had to interject to remind the candidates not to interrupt each other, but nothing like the extended shouting match that unfolded in Ohio.

Many people are beating moderator Wallace up over it, saying he let the candidates, particularly Trump, run wild. I can't necessarily disagree, but again, I've never had to deal with that level of disrespect for the rules.

Hopefully the civility trend on the local level will continue as we roll into a series of debates this month.