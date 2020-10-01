Jeremy Boyer: Preparing for some civil local debates

I would like to say I felt Chris Wallace's pain as he was moderating the first presidential debate Tuesday night, and to some extent, it would be a truthful statement.
Having had the duty and honor to ask questions at local, state and federal campaign debates dozens of times over the past 14 years, I fully appreciate the challenges of the job. It's almost always impossible to cover all of the issues in the time allotted, especially when candidates give answers that necessitate follow-ups and further back-and-forth.
Fortunately for me, I've never had to deal with a debate like what we witnessed between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. We've had some heated debates locally over the years, and have had to interject to remind the candidates not to interrupt each other, but nothing like the extended shouting match that unfolded in Ohio.
Many people are beating moderator Wallace up over it, saying he let the candidates, particularly Trump, run wild. I can't necessarily disagree, but again, I've never had to deal with that level of disrespect for the rules.
Hopefully the civility trend on the local level will continue as we roll into a series of debates this month.
Continuing the tradition that goes back to well before my time with The Citizen, Cayuga Community College and The Citizen are sponsoring a series of candidate debates that are recorded and produced by students in the college's television program. They are aired multiple times on local access channels (Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 with Auburn Regional Access Media providing some of the programming time). Broadcasts start at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
We will also be posting all of the debates for viewing anytime at our website, auburnpub.com and on our YouTube channel.
This year the focus will be on state Legislature races for competitive seats in districts that include Cayuga County. There are five such races up, and through the efforts of longtime forum organizer Guy Cosentino, all of the candidates in four of the races have agreed to participate.
Here's the schedule:
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Candidates for the 130th Assembly District, Republican incumbent Assembly Brian Manktelow and Democratic challenger Scott Comegys (a rematch of the 2018 race).
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Candidates for the 51st Senate District, Democrat Jim Barber and Republican Peter Oberacker. Both are vying to fill the vacancy being left by longtime state. Sen. James Seward.
Thursday, Oct. 22: Candidates for the 50th Senate District, Democrat John Mannion and Republican Angi Renna. They are running to fill the seat open due to the resignation of former state Sen. Robert Antonacci, who was elected to a judicial seat in 2019.
Tuesday, Oct. 27: Candidates for the 126th Assembly District, Democrat Dia Carabajal and Republican John Lemondes. They are vying to fill the open seat being left by retiring state Assembly Gary Finch.
We tried to secure two other debates but they did not come to fruition.
U.S. Rep. John Katko declined to participate in a forum for the 24th Congressional District and Working Families Party candidate Steve Williams did not respond to the invitation, so Democratic challenger Dana Balter will do an interview with Cosentino on Oct. 15
In the race for the state's 54th Senate District, state Republican Sen. Pam Helming accepted an invitation but her Democratic challenger, Shauna O'Toole, did not respond. An interview with Helming is being finalized.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
