Jeremy Boyer: Progress section profiles Cayuga County reinventors

Longtime readers may have thought we ended a tradition this year when the annual Progress section did not publish at the end of January or start of February.

For longer than I've been here (which is now more than 17 years), we have produced a special section near the start of each year that takes a deep dive into some aspect of the Cayuga County-area economy. From tourism to technology, the topics have covered a variety of sectors and trends that we've witnessed and documented in our market.

Today's I'm writing to let you know that the Progress tradition will continue, but it's a little different this year. We're now publishing during the first week in March, a schedule change that actually helps us with some of the economic analysis we do because data is often not finalized for the prior year until mid- to late-February.

Another change is that we're going to be publishing this section in our print edition in the middle of the workweek, instead of a Sunday. Hopefully that will allow readers who already find the Sunday edition to be extra-packed with content to have some more time to sink their teeth into the Progress section.