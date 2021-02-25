Jeremy Boyer: Progress section profiles Cayuga County reinventors

Longtime readers may have thought we ended a tradition this year when the annual Progress section did not publish at the end of January or start of February.
For longer than I've been here (which is now more than 17 years), we have produced a special section near the start of each year that takes a deep dive into some aspect of the Cayuga County-area economy. From tourism to technology, the topics have covered a variety of sectors and trends that we've witnessed and documented in our market.
Today's I'm writing to let you know that the Progress tradition will continue, but it's a little different this year. We're now publishing during the first week in March, a schedule change that actually helps us with some of the economic analysis we do because data is often not finalized for the prior year until mid- to late-February.
Another change is that we're going to be publishing this section in our print edition in the middle of the workweek, instead of a Sunday. Hopefully that will allow readers who already find the Sunday edition to be extra-packed with content to have some more time to sink their teeth into the Progress section.
For this year, the publication date will be Wednesday, March 3. We'll also start posting the stories from within that section at auburnpub.com for our digital-only readers to access, with the plan to have them all online by the end of that week.
The theme for this year's section was both a no-brainer and a brain-twister. We knew that we would have to address the COVID-19 pandemic in some way because this global story has affected the local economy in a profound and lasting way.
But we also knew that readers would not want a full section that simply rehashes all the economy-related local pandemic storylines of 2020. We needed to come at it from a different angle.
What we arrived at is a special section that looks at businesses, organizations and people who stood out in 2020 with their ability to adapt. The stories we reported and wrote are by no means an exhaustive collection of all who found a way to reinvent in the Cayuga County area, but we think it's a solid representation of the variety of transformations that took place.
The section includes features on two specific employers, long established and successful at what they do, who quickly adapted their operations to launch completely new products.
We also did a feature on an industry that went through a roller-coaster in 2020, residential real estate. The Cayuga County housing market had one of its strongest growth years on record, but it didn't come without some big changes in how the home-buying and home-selling process works.
The Progress section also spotlights the Booker T. Washington Community Center's remarkable pandemic story, which included becoming a meal provider to families in need in the early days of the outbreak and then an all-day school-age care provider this academic year.
The section's editorial portion concludes with a sports feature that examines some of the ways scholastic competitions have continued, but with an impressive amount of pandemic-driven safety adjustments.
Progress also includes several advertising messages from area companies and agencies, which can be found in the back half of the section. We think you'll find it interesting, and we welcome your feedback.
