Jeremy Boyer: Serving up Progress 2020, Newspapers in Education features

Each year, typically the first Sunday in February, The Citizen publishes a special section called Progress that puts a spotlight on an economic trend in the Cayuga County area.

That tradition continues this Sunday, Feb. 2, with the publication of Progress 2020, a 24-page supplement that is packed with interesting stories, photos and advertising.

This year's focus for Progress is collaboration. More specifically, the stories examine the importance of partnerships and cooperation among businesses, organizations and governments in our region.

In the first portion of the section, look for stories on workforce development, job-creation efforts, historic and cultural sites' programming, dairy industry problem-solving and government shared services are featured, along with a snapshot of the local economy that examines more than a half dozen key economic indicators.

The back half of the section is packed with messages from local employers about their missions, accomplishments and future plans.

Progress is truly a team effort, and it's also a high-quality product. For the past two years, the section has been honored by the New York News Publishers Association as the winner of the Distinguished News Supplement category.

