Jeremy Boyer: Serving up Progress 2020, Newspapers in Education features

Each year, typically the first Sunday in February, The Citizen publishes a special section called Progress that puts a spotlight on an economic trend in the Cayuga County area.
That tradition continues this Sunday, Feb. 2, with the publication of Progress 2020, a 24-page supplement that is packed with interesting stories, photos and advertising.
This year's focus for Progress is collaboration. More specifically, the stories examine the importance of partnerships and cooperation among businesses, organizations and governments in our region.
In the first portion of the section, look for stories on workforce development, job-creation efforts, historic and cultural sites' programming, dairy industry problem-solving and government shared services are featured, along with a snapshot of the local economy that examines more than a half dozen key economic indicators.
The back half of the section is packed with messages from local employers about their missions, accomplishments and future plans.
Progress is truly a team effort, and it's also a high-quality product. For the past two years, the section has been honored by the New York News Publishers Association as the winner of the Distinguished News Supplement category.
For our digital-only readers, Progress stories will be published at auburnpub.com starting with three articles going online Feb. 2, with additional content posting there on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.
Newspapers in Education
Another February tradition, which actually stretches into March, is the publication of a series of profiles geared toward younger readers for Black History Month and Women's History Month.
These back-to-back four-part series are part of the Newspapers in Education program that is supported by the New York Newspapers Foundation. This program supplies print and digital subscriptions of local newspapers, including The Citizen in this area, to educators interested in using them as classroom materials. As part of that effort, we try to include some content like the history month packages, which spotlight influential New Yorkers, including some with strong Auburn-area connections.
This year's Black History Month profiles include teacher and civil rights activist Elizabeth Jennings Graham; all-American football player, university president and diplomat (and Auburn native) Jerome "Brud" Holland; the first African-American woman to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry, Marie Maynard Daly; and singer/songwriter Richie Havens.
The Women's History Month subjects coming in March will be abolitionist, prohibitionist, surgeon and Medal of Honor winner Mary Edwards Walker; dancer and choreographer Agnes de Mille; the woman who helped supervise the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge, Emily Warren Roebling; and poet, writer and educator Lucille Clifton.
We plan to run these in the print edition on Wednesdays, starting on Feb. 5, and they'll also be posted at auburnpub.com.
