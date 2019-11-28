It's been a little while since I last filed this Thursday column. Six weeks to be precise. A lot has happened in that time.
For the last three Thursdays in October, our opinion page didn't have room for my ramblings. We were flooded with letters to the editor for much of the month, so we expanded the space. While I enjoy writing a column and getting reader feedback from what I share, I'm always happy with a heavy volume of reader letters because it means: 1. More people are reading, and 2. People are engaged in local current events. This year's interest in Cayuga County-area elections certainly reflected both of those.
The reason behind the November absence of this column is, unfortunately, the result of some difficult times. As many people in the community may have heard by now, our parent company did some substantial staffing cuts at many of its properties and we were not immune to that. The result was that in the past few months, our newsroom has shrunk from 12 journalists to nine. And with that smaller group, we've been putting considerable effort into prioritizing the type of coverage we provide and how we go about doing that. We're making adjustments to the work each of us do.
That's been a heavy lift for all of us, and the process is ongoing. But one thing I'm realizing is that my column is not something that must run every week. Time spent on that can often be better used trying to help our terrific newsroom team in other ways.
As this process has unfolded, we're trying to pay careful attention to what our readers are telling us. That includes analyzing the digital traffic data we collect that shows us the kinds of stories that connect most. It also means tracking reader calls and emails.
A good example of how we're doing this involves the publishing of Cayuga County property transactions, which we've done for many years in our Sunday print edition real estate pages and at the auburnpub.com records section. Collecting that information and getting it ready for publication has been a time-consuming process. With fewer available staff hours, we've been working with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and Cayuga County Office of Real Property to figure out if there are any ways we could streamline things. As we were doing that, we got plenty of inquiries from readers wanting to know if we were going to resume publishing that information.
Those calls and the digital traffic data reinforced for us that we need to continue, so we've figured out a way to do it. Property transfers returned in last Sunday's edition and another batch is being prepared for this weekend.
That's one example but it's happening with all kinds of content. Needless to say, it's been a stressful time. But today's holiday has helped me also maintain my gratitude.
I'm thankful for the amazing co-workers at The Citizen who work so hard in fulfilling the mission to inform residents in the communities we serve. They believe deeply in the importance of local journalism, and their passion inspires me every day.
I'm thankful for the many sources who answer our questions and value the service that The Citizen provides the community. We certainly have disagreements at times, but the overwhelming majority of our community leaders, both in the public and private sectors, are respectful and supportive. That makes a huge difference.
And I'm thankful to our readers. As this newspaper and most others throughout the country continue to adjust the business model, our successes stem from the readers who support local journalism by buying the paper or paying for subscriptions, online or print.
I've been seeing a lot of stories in the national press lately about the decline of local news. There's a term out there for places that are no longer being served by any type of journalistic organization: news deserts.
On this Thanksgiving, let's all be grateful that Auburn and Cayuga County are decidedly not a news desert. And let's pledge to keep working together to keep it that way.