Jeremy Boyer: Staying connected while working remotely during COVID-19 crisis

Jeremy Boyer Executive editor Jeremy Boyer is the executive editor of The Citizen. He started at The Citizen as news editor in 2004, and was promoted his current position in 2006. Follow Jeremy Boyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"Cuomo declares state of emergency as NY coronavirus cases continue to grow"

That was the headline for a story that Robert Harding posted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. At that point there were 89 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, most of them in one downstate county. But all of the infectious disease experts were saying a massive spread of this disease, known as COVID-19, was about to unfold.

As I write this column from my dining room table 18 days later, it's overwhelming to think about everything that has transpired — in our nation, our state, our community, our workplaces and our homes.

As a journalist, the work has been more intense than anything I've experienced in 23 years of doing this. The only story that comes close was in 2001, when I was part of the newsroom at the Daily Gazette in Schenectady and we were working nonstop to inform the public about the local impact of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.