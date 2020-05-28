Jeremy Boyer: The Citizen earns impressive 2020 honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Typically on a Saturday in April, some journalists from The Citizen venture over to Syracuse to mingle with colleagues at the annual Syracuse Press Club awards banquet. This year, we did the "mingling" a month later, and we did it online across four nights.

Last week SPC announced winners in its yearly editorial excellence competition via Facebook Live broadcasts. And while it was a little disappointing that our award winners didn't get to enjoy a banquet this year, the pride at having work recognized by our industry peers was just as real.

In today's column, I wanted to highlight a couple of especially impressive awards that SPC bestowed on The Citizen.

One went to our staff photographer, Kevin Rivoli, who continues to accumulate honors that reflect his amazing talent and passion for photojournalism. Kevin was named this year's winner of the Bill Carey Journalist of the Year Award, which SPC gives to one journalist "who stands out among his or her peers for contributions to news coverage in a 12-month period."