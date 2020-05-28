Jeremy Boyer: The Citizen earns impressive 2020 honors

Typically on a Saturday in April, some journalists from The Citizen venture over to Syracuse to mingle with colleagues at the annual Syracuse Press Club awards banquet. This year, we did the "mingling" a month later, and we did it online across four nights.
Last week SPC announced winners in its yearly editorial excellence competition via Facebook Live broadcasts. And while it was a little disappointing that our award winners didn't get to enjoy a banquet this year, the pride at having work recognized by our industry peers was just as real.
In today's column, I wanted to highlight a couple of especially impressive awards that SPC bestowed on The Citizen.
One went to our staff photographer, Kevin Rivoli, who continues to accumulate honors that reflect his amazing talent and passion for photojournalism. Kevin was named this year's winner of the Bill Carey Journalist of the Year Award, which SPC gives to one journalist "who stands out among his or her peers for contributions to news coverage in a 12-month period."
Kevin started his illustrious career with The Citizen in 1988, moved on to some bigger newspapers and organizations, and returned to us in 2016. He is adding this honor to a list of recent awards that includes being named the National Press Photographers Association New York/International Region Photographer of the Year for three straight years.
It's also neat to note that Kevin is winning the SPC Journalist of the Year award a year after another terrific journalist at The Citizen, online producer and politics reporter Robert Harding, won this honor in 2019. The year before that, a former Citizen journalist, Samantha House, won the same award for her work with Syracuse Media Group.
That's a nice little streak for a small community newspaper competing against all radio, television and print news media in a 21-county region.
Another impressive honor from this year's SPC contest was for our website, auburnpub.com. Robert Harding and the newsroom earned the club's 2020 award for best news website — competing against all media organizations within the club's geographic territory.
"I liked the clean, readable format," the judge wrote. "The content was interesting and finding my way around was easy. Nice job."
That's a good quote to follow with this reminder: All of our print subscribers enjoy unlimited access to this acclaimed website; just visit auburnpub.com/activate to start enjoying your digital perks. For those not interested in the printed producted, a digital-only subscription can be yours starting at $1 per month. Head to auburnpub.com/members/join to check out the options.
SPC also gave our staff a few more awards that I wanted to highlight:
• For critiques among all print organizations, David Wilcox earned third place for his review, "Fantastic 'Loch Ness,'" a Merry-Go-Round Playhouse show.
• Justin Ritzel took second place in the sports story category for daily newspapers with his piece headlined "The next arm epidemic" about softball pitcher injuries.
• Kevin Rivoli won second-place in daily print feature photo for a picture of the newly renovated Southern Cayuga Central School District Planetarium and third place in the scenic category for a picture of a horse at sunset in late December.
• Robert Harding earned second place in the online category for blogs for his work on the Eye on NY blog, which covers all things politics in central New York and New York state.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
