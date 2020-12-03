Jeremy Boyer: The Riv and his camera set to return

So much has happened in the Cayuga County area over the past three months, and the small team of journalists at The Citizen has done tremendous work to keep the community informed.

They've covered the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, an intense election season, the newly imagined world of local education, the ups and downs of local sports teams and athletes, the challenges faced by arts and culture organizations, county and city government issues, economic struggles and so much more.

But as proud as I am of what this team has accomplished, I also know that something was missing. And I'm excited to report that it's soon coming back.

I'm referring to the amazing photojournalism of Kevin Rivoli.

Kevin has been recovering from an injury since late August and unable to work during that time. But about a week ago, he sent me one of the best text messages I've received in 2020: "I will be returning to work on 12/7/20."

Of course, if you know Kevin at all, you know he's just as excited as we are. He loves what he does, and being unable to do it for an extended period of time has been extremely tough for him.