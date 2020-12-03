Jeremy Boyer: The Riv and his camera set to return

So much has happened in the Cayuga County area over the past three months, and the small team of journalists at The Citizen has done tremendous work to keep the community informed.
They've covered the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, an intense election season, the newly imagined world of local education, the ups and downs of local sports teams and athletes, the challenges faced by arts and culture organizations, county and city government issues, economic struggles and so much more.
But as proud as I am of what this team has accomplished, I also know that something was missing. And I'm excited to report that it's soon coming back.
I'm referring to the amazing photojournalism of Kevin Rivoli.
Kevin has been recovering from an injury since late August and unable to work during that time. But about a week ago, he sent me one of the best text messages I've received in 2020: "I will be returning to work on 12/7/20."
Of course, if you know Kevin at all, you know he's just as excited as we are. He loves what he does, and being unable to do it for an extended period of time has been extremely tough for him.
Like me, Kevin has been impressed by the work his colleagues have been doing during his time away. You can't be a journalist of any type these days without being able to take photos and video, but our team has had to do much more of that than usual and they've managed it quite well. I also want to acknowledge the help we've had from freelance photographer Glenn Gaston, a good friend of Kevin's who stepped up for us many times this fall.
And in a few days, we'll have back the man known to many in the community simply as Riv. It's a nickname that's become synonymous with great photography.
I am not a person who is prone to over-hyping, so take my word for it when I say that Kevin is one of the best photojournalists you will find at any newspaper in the country. I've written a few times in the past about the honors he's earned, including the distinction of being named the National Press Photographers Association Photographer of the Year in the New York/International Region for three straight years.
To have a person with his skill, journalistic instinct and dedication to his craft on The Citizen's staff is a blessing for the newspaper and the community we cover. We've known that here for a while, but the past three months have given us an even greater appreciation.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!