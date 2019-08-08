The hot, humid weather and summertime thunderstorms have not gone away yet, but inside the air-conditioned offices of The Citizen, we're now starting to work on some fall initiatives.
One of the biggest is the launch of another year of the Newspapers in Education program.
I've written about NIE many times over the years, and that's by design. To me, it's one of the most important services we provide, and the support of the community is what makes it possible.
For those of you not familiar, NIE is a program that's run by newspapers around the country to get free or discounted copies of the paper into schools for educators to use as teaching tools. In our case, we've been supplying hundreds of free copies to dozens of classrooms in the Cayuga County area for many years. In recent years, we've also included digital access for those who are interested.
I'm a big NIE proponent because it encourages the development of two life skills that I believe are vital for all of our children: the ability to read well and the desire to be informed about the world around them.
Funding to make our NIE program possible comes from the generosity of our community. Donations for The Citizen's Newspapers in Education program can be sent to Newspapers in Education c/o The Citizen, 25 Dill Street. Auburn, NY 13021. Make checks out to The Citizen with "NIE" in the memo line.
With the 2019-20 academic year just a few weeks away, our circulation district manager, David Conway, is getting letters out to leaders in schools throughout the area inviting them to invite their teachers to sign up for NIE papers.
If you're an educator and you don't hear from us about this, please reach out to David directly at david.conway@lee.net or (315) 282-2271. NIE is available to all students, including those in the many private schools in our area and to home-school families.
In addition to supplying papers, we also work with the New York News Publishers Association (disclosure: I serve on the board of that organization), to provide some content geared toward our student readers.
And there's also a wide array of teaching supplemental material available via the association's NIE page at the news publishers website: nynpa.com/nie.html. That page includes extra features and multimedia content to share with students, along with lesson plans and activity ideas.
Another NIE-related program that I wholeheartedly endorse is the Young Voices of New York website at www.yvnewyork.com. Also under the auspices of the NYNPA, Young Voices is a platform for any student in New York age 13 or younger to contribute content.