Jeremy Boyer: Videos are enhancing the digital news experience

I can remember the excitement we all felt when our first video camera arrived in the newsroom.

It was 2006. Newspaper websites were just starting to implement multimedia to enhance the traditional coverage of headlines, articles and the occasional photo. The camera was rather big, and it came with all kinds of fancy accessories for recording sound. It shot nice footage, but it would take hours to download, edit and upload to the site. But through a lot of effort, the newsroom staff produced some excellent content with that piece of equipment over the next few years.

The cameras have gotten smaller since then, and we've maintained a steady supply of video content, although until recently it's certainly been a small part of the overall content package offered at auburnpub.com.

But with time and evolution of technology, especially smart phones, we've been able to make video production much more efficient. And that has resulted in a substantial increase in the amount of video content we're now publishing on our website.

In addition to hundreds of syndicated national videos that are now available below, and sometimes within, most stories, we're incorporating fresh local video multiple times a day now into our content.

A few recent examples: