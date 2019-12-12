The cold temperatures, snow-covered landscapes, dark mornings and late afternoons have all settled in for the long winter, which still has not officially started.
For local sports fans, that means high school action in the Cayuga County area has shifted to indoor venues.
But for a little more than a week, The Citizen's sports reporter, Justin Ritzel, will be presenting a series of features that will help us all relive the recently completed fall sports seasons, where almost all of the teams (girls swimming being the lone exception) competed outdoors.
Justin has been working tirelessly the past couple of weeks reporting stories and compiling names and photos for The Citizen's 2019 Fall Sports All-Stars. This is a tradition we've kept in The Citizen's sports section for each of the three scholastic seasons — fall, winter and spring — for decades. Each sport is featured on a different day, with photos of all the all-star selections along with a feature and special portrait of the most outstanding player.
This year we'll be debuting a new look for the print edition presentation of the all-stars. The presentations will incorporate some of the action photos from each sport, along the traditional portraits (once again done by the amazing Kevin Rivoli, our staff photographer) and the individual athlete head shots.
The full series for the fall season includes eight different sports. That translates into eight player profiles and more than 100 players honored.
All-stars will begin online at auburnpub.com on the evening of Friday, Dec. 13, with girls swimming. The print version of that package will be published in the Saturday, Dec. 14, edition. The same process of going online at night and in print the next day will continue through the Sunday, Dec. 22, print edition. Here's the schedule for when each sport will get posted to the website, which is always available to all of our print subscribers:
- Dec. 13: Girls swimming
- Dec. 14: Football
- Dec. 16: Boys cross country
- Dec. 17: Girls cross country
- Dec. 18: Girls tennis
- Dec. 19: Field hockey
- Dec. 20: Girls soccer
- Dec. 21: Boys soccer
The all-stars features are always among the most popular types of sports stories we do. Readers enjoy learning a little more about the personalities behind some of the names and photos of the local athletes they read about in game coverage and local roundups.
One thing Justin will continue to strive for as the winter sports season unfolds is to report and write more feature stories with less emphasis on coverage of individual games. To do that, we need the help of our coaches, athletic directors ... and our readers who are close to these teams. We'd love to get their story ideas for features we can do.
In addition, we rely heavily on coaches reporting their game results in a timely manner so we can continue to keep readers informed and give these young women and men some much-deserved attention. The local sports roundup we aim to publish daily relies almost exclusively on the reports that coaches send to citizensports@lee.net. I'm hoping for a robust roundup each day we publish, so please spread the word.