Jeremy Boyer: Well-deserved honors for The Citizen team

I've been thinking lately about The Citizen's long history serving this community, and how the work the current team of journalists here did in 2020 fits into that legacy.
We'll be marking this newspaper's 205th anniversary next month, an incredible length of time for a business to continue fulfilling its mission. For this company, that has meant publishing news about the Industrial Revolution, the Civil War and both world wars, the development of rail and automobiles and aviation, the internet's ascension and so much more.
It also means we have now covered two global pandemics, the 1918 flu pandemic and now COVID-19. I recently had a chance to look back on the work The Citizen newsroom did in 2020 when I was preparing entries for two of the editorial excellence contests we enter each year. What struck me was not just the high quality and breadth of the coverage this small group of journalists produced last year on the pandemic, but also the way they continued to cover crucial non-COVID issues in the community.
This work is reflected in the results of those contests, which we recently received. There's top-notch pandemic work honored, but also so much more. These honors reflect the impressive versatility of the people who work here.
In the Syracuse Press Club awards, which include journalists from a wide variety of news media organizations in a 21-county region, The Citizen is a finalist in the following categories:
• Daily News Feature: David Wilcox for his report titled “‘It scares me’: Cayuga County’s new drug problem during COVID-19.”
• Daily Human Interest Feature: David Wilcox for a profile titled “Barber behind bars.”
• Spot News: Kevin Rivoli, Kelly Rocheleau and staff for their work under the banner headline “Violent clashes on Cayuga Nation Land.”
• Editorial: Mike Dowd for writing the editorial board piece titled “Dennison is an embarrassment to the county and should resign.”
• Headline Writing: David Wilcox for the headlines “E-aster: Cayuga County-area churches celebrate Holy Week online;" "‘A new whey’: Cayuga County company makes sanitizer from dairy;" and "‘Running on empathy’: Auburn woman runs 50 miles in 4 days for suicide awareness”
• Sports Photo: Kevin Rivoli for a basketball game sideline picture called “Pumped up coach.”
• Scenic Photo: Kevin Rivoli for an image titled “Crows return home for the night.”
• Photo Essay: Kevin Rivoli, for his pictures from the Cayuga Nation clashes.
• News Website: Robert Harding and staff for their work on auburnpub.com.
• Blog: Robert Harding for his “Eye on NY.”
We'll find out which place we came in — first, second or third — at the SPC banquet in September.
We also recently learned of some honors in the statewide New York News Publishers Association contest, which selects only first-place winners in each category. So we're pleased that our team earned four such awards for work in 2020:
• Distinguished Sports Column Writing: Chris Sciria for a selection of his "On Sports" columns related to the Auburn Doubledays.
• Distinguished State Government Coverage: Robert Harding for his pieces on the impact of COVID-19 in New York state prisons.
• Distinguished Sports Photography: Kevin Rivoli for an image from a high school hockey game.
• Distinguished Online Blog: Robert Harding, for the "Eye on NY" blog.
I also want to highlight two other special honors for 2020 work. One we published a small story about in March when we learned Robert Harding was a finalist in a national political reporting competition. His work on the 2020 race for the 24th Congressional District was one of six finalists in the local political reporting category for the Toner Prizes for Excellence in Political Reporting, which are awarded by Syracuse University's Newhouse School. The school also awards a prize for national political reporting. Nearly 120 entries were submitted in this year's competition.
We also recently learned that a special honor is coming at next month's Cayuga County Office of Tourism annual meeting, where the tourism board will present a thank you award to The Citizen for its coverage over the past year. "The distribution of timely and correct information was paramount and we're proud to live in Cayuga County where The Auburn Citizen did a spectacular job to support the tourism industry and keep us all informed," county tourism Director Karen Kuhl recently wrote to us in an email.
It all reflects the hard work, talent and love of community that the people who work for The Citizen display every day. I'm honored to be able to call them my colleagues.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer