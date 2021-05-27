Jeremy Boyer: Well-deserved honors for The Citizen team

I've been thinking lately about The Citizen's long history serving this community, and how the work the current team of journalists here did in 2020 fits into that legacy.

We'll be marking this newspaper's 205th anniversary next month, an incredible length of time for a business to continue fulfilling its mission. For this company, that has meant publishing news about the Industrial Revolution, the Civil War and both world wars, the development of rail and automobiles and aviation, the internet's ascension and so much more.

It also means we have now covered two global pandemics, the 1918 flu pandemic and now COVID-19. I recently had a chance to look back on the work The Citizen newsroom did in 2020 when I was preparing entries for two of the editorial excellence contests we enter each year. What struck me was not just the high quality and breadth of the coverage this small group of journalists produced last year on the pandemic, but also the way they continued to cover crucial non-COVID issues in the community.

This work is reflected in the results of those contests, which we recently received. There's top-notch pandemic work honored, but also so much more. These honors reflect the impressive versatility of the people who work here.