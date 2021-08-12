Jeremy Boyer: What are your strongest 9/11 memories?

For me, the memory that remains most vivid was the line of people.

It was a beautiful Tuesday afternoon in September, and I was a business reporter for The Daily Gazette in Schenectady. My story that day was about the immediate response in the workplace to the 9/11 terrorist attacks that had shocked the world that morning.

As I was speaking with a source about how a normally busy downtown Albany had quickly become a ghost town, I glanced up at the television to see a massive line of people at the Red Cross building. They had come to donate blood, understanding that there was likely going to be an urgent need in New York City. Most had gone there straight from their jobs, still wearing office clothes, retail uniforms and other workplace attire.

It brought me to tears. All of the emotions — the horror at what was happening, the fear about what was ahead and the love for fellow people who were immediately trying to help in any way they could — became overwhelming.

The upcoming 20th anniversary 9/11 is bringing back these kinds of memories for all of us who are old enough to remember that day. This month, we're asking you, our readers, to consider sharing your thoughts on that day with the community.