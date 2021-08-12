Jeremy Boyer: What are your strongest 9/11 memories?

For me, the memory that remains most vivid was the line of people.
It was a beautiful Tuesday afternoon in September, and I was a business reporter for The Daily Gazette in Schenectady. My story that day was about the immediate response in the workplace to the 9/11 terrorist attacks that had shocked the world that morning.
As I was speaking with a source about how a normally busy downtown Albany had quickly become a ghost town, I glanced up at the television to see a massive line of people at the Red Cross building. They had come to donate blood, understanding that there was likely going to be an urgent need in New York City. Most had gone there straight from their jobs, still wearing office clothes, retail uniforms and other workplace attire.
It brought me to tears. All of the emotions — the horror at what was happening, the fear about what was ahead and the love for fellow people who were immediately trying to help in any way they could — became overwhelming.
The upcoming 20th anniversary 9/11 is bringing back these kinds of memories for all of us who are old enough to remember that day. This month, we're asking you, our readers, to consider sharing your thoughts on that day with the community.
This was a moment in history that profoundly changed American life, and just as they were providing the first draft of that history in 2001, newspapers around the country, including The Citizen, will be diving deep into reflective coverage on this major anniversary.
On Sept. 11 and in the week leading up to that date, we'll be publishing a wide range of stories, photos and video looking back on what happened and how the world, American, New York and Auburn and Cayuga County responded.
Your memories of that day, your takeaways about the impact 9/11 has had — or some combination of both — should be a vital part of that coverage effort. That's why we're inviting readers to write about their memories and observances in 250 words or less, and send them our way for publication in the anniversary edition.
We did something similar for the fifth and 10th anniversaries of 9/11 and the submissions were powerful and moving.
If you'd like to share, please email your memories or takeaways to me at jeremy.boyer@lee.net or mail to my attention at The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021. Photos or video clips are welcomed, as well.
One thing about this anniversary that really strikes me is what it means to have had two full decades pass. We now have a huge portion of our population that was born before 9/11 or is too young to have any memory of it. With your help, we can help educate them in a way that resonates on a personal and deep level.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer