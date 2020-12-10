Jeremy Boyer: Year-in-review packages coming together

Do we really want to look back at 2020?
That's a question that inevitably pops into the minds of journalists this year as we instinctively turn to a staple of December content. Year-in-review packages are popular with our readers, viewers and listeners. People have a natural inclination to reflect this time of year as the final days of the calendar wind down.
But for many of us, 2020 has deservedly become a punching bag. A once-in-a-century pandemic and a long list of related and unrelated societal struggles have left all of us eager to get to 2021.
As badly as we want to move on, though, we also have to remember the challenges overcome, the perseverance so many have shown, and the spirit of community we've seen rise up, over and over.
And from a journalistic standpoint, we have to remember one of our key roles is to be that first draft of history. Looking back on a year of coverage is part of that work.
So we will carry on with these packages that recall all the highs and lows of 2020, from a global level to the events that unfolded right here in the Cayuga County area.
We actually got started on the effort this week, when we posted a collection of the 25 most-read stories from our website, auburnpub.com. If you didn't see it yet, be sure to check it out. You'll be surprised how many big stories we experienced this year that had nothing to do with COVID-19. In fact, our most-read story of 2020 actually was published in the first few days of January.
That collection is part of a series of most-read packages we'll be posting at auburnpub.com over the next couple of weeks. Top feature, business and sport story lists will be among that batch.
Another series that we first launched last year will return for 2020 when we publish collections of stories curated by our reporting and writing staff. They are compiling the five most-memorable stories they wrote this year and including some often-poignant commentary on why they made their selections.
I think these presentations provide a nice glimpse for our readers into the thoughtfulness that these hard-working journalists put into the work they do every day. You should start to see them appearing next week at auburnpub.com. (This is a good point to remind all of our print readers that their home delivery membership gives them unlimited digital access. Just visit auburnpub.com/activate to unlock your online benefits.)
We also will have some compelling local photos to share with you. Kevin Rivoli, our venerable staff photojournalist who returned to full-time work this week, has compiled a batch of his best 100 images from 2020 that will be up at auburnpub.com this weekend. We also plan to run some themed photo pages in the print edition toward the end of the month.
Justin Ritzel, our sports reporter, and David Wilcox, our features editor, will again put together features on the biggest local sports and arts/culture stories of the year.
We'll conclude all of this looking back on Sunday, Dec. 27. That's when you'll see our staff-selected choices for the 10 biggest local news stories of the year, which we decide through an internal voting process. We also post a big list of possible candidates for this list and ask readers to weigh in, so keep an eye out for that, as well.
In addition to the biggest stories list on Dec. 27, that print edition and the auburnpub.com website will feature a special section that looks back on 2020 on a global level, with an emphasis on coverage from the roughly 80 daily newspapers that are part of our parent company.
As this work is coming together, one thing really stands out for me. I am completely in awe of the work this newsroom has done over these past 11-plus months. Under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, they have excelled at the mission of keeping the community informed.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer’s column appears Thursdays in The Citizen and he can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
