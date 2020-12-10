Jeremy Boyer: Year-in-review packages coming together

Do we really want to look back at 2020?

That's a question that inevitably pops into the minds of journalists this year as we instinctively turn to a staple of December content. Year-in-review packages are popular with our readers, viewers and listeners. People have a natural inclination to reflect this time of year as the final days of the calendar wind down.

But for many of us, 2020 has deservedly become a punching bag. A once-in-a-century pandemic and a long list of related and unrelated societal struggles have left all of us eager to get to 2021.

As badly as we want to move on, though, we also have to remember the challenges overcome, the perseverance so many have shown, and the spirit of community we've seen rise up, over and over.

And from a journalistic standpoint, we have to remember one of our key roles is to be that first draft of history. Looking back on a year of coverage is part of that work.

So we will carry on with these packages that recall all the highs and lows of 2020, from a global level to the events that unfolded right here in the Cayuga County area.