John M. Crisp: The autocrat's first line of defense

The Chinese National People's Congress asserted the importance of protecting "the dignity of the national anthem," in order to "promote patriotism and nurture socialist core values."

The law bans using the anthem for background music, in advertisements or for "inappropriate occasions."

Passive disrespect can be penalized, as well. Failure to properly venerate the anthem is suspect. All citizens attending public events are required to "stand to attention and sing in a solemn manner when the anthem is played." Or go to jail.

Many non-dictatorships penalize disrespect for their national symbols, as well. In France a flag-burner can be fined 7,500 euros and sentenced to six months in prison. In Germany an offender can be sentenced to five years in prison, in Italy, two years and in Israel, three.

I'm grateful that America is one of the few nations that does not criminalize disrespect for our national symbols or try to enforce respect for them by law. Of course, in reality many people have suffered for not showing due reverence for the flag or national anthem. Just ask Colin Kaepernick.