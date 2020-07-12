Katko: The Citizen editorial told half the story

Earlier in the week, this newspaper editorialized on the importance of compromise in delivering state and local aid. I couldn’t agree more: Congress must work across party lines to support our communities and ensure they are able to continue providing essential services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the opinion piece reflected the strong desire within our community for action by Congress on state and local aid, it made assumptions and left out key information. Amid gridlock in Washington over policies to deliver state and local aid, I have been an outspoken leader working both within my own party, and across party lines to help deliver a compromise. I believe this newspaper’s editorial board only told half the story on these efforts, and I would like to take the opportunity now to set the record straight.
This week, I led two separate efforts urging immediate action on a relief package for state and local governments – one, in which I was joined by Republicans, and the other, alongside a bipartisan group of members from across the political spectrum.
First, I led members of my own party in writing to leadership in both the House and Senate to demonstrate that there is Republican desire to deliver relief. Importantly, I believe that this effort clearly dispels the notion that Republicans are not interested in providing aid to state and local governments. Alongside nine GOP colleagues, we wrote to Speaker Pelosi, Leader McCarthy, Leader McConnell and Leader Schumer to call for direct assistance to localities to maintain critical public health efforts and prevent the interruption of essential operations and services.
Additionally, I led a second effort alongside a larger, bipartisan group of Republicans and Democrats including Rep. Anthony Brindisi (NY-22), that urged Congressional leaders to set partisan politics aside and immediately pass a COVID-19 relief package that delivers direct aid to local governments, provides relief to hospitals, improves access to quality healthcare, and enhances existing programs to help small businesses remain open and maintain their payrolls.
Taken together, these efforts demonstrate the important work being done across party lines, and highlight there are members of both parties who are open to compromise.
With my support, Congress has passed four bipartisan coronavirus relief packages – including the CARES Act, which has provided an initial $150 billion in supplemental assistance to state and local governments to help address the spread of COVID-19 and ensure localities can maintain essential services. Still, like this newspaper’s editorial board, I recognize that there is more we need to do.
In Cayuga County, local government is on the frontlines of our local COVID-19 response efforts. Local government is vital in our mission to limit the spread of the virus, help guide our economy as we look to safely reopen, and is responsible for providing essential services that our community relies on like fire, EMS and police. While the federal government cannot and should not fill already-existing state budgetary gaps, failure to support our state and local governments will only increase economic uncertainty and public health risks in the long run.
I agree with The Citizen’s editorial board that we need compromise – and I will continue to work within my own party, and across party lines, to show leaders in the House and Senate that providing additional aid during this unprecedented crisis is critically important.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, represents New York's 24th Congressional District.
