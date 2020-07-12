Katko: The Citizen editorial told half the story

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier in the week, this newspaper editorialized on the importance of compromise in delivering state and local aid. I couldn’t agree more: Congress must work across party lines to support our communities and ensure they are able to continue providing essential services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the opinion piece reflected the strong desire within our community for action by Congress on state and local aid, it made assumptions and left out key information. Amid gridlock in Washington over policies to deliver state and local aid, I have been an outspoken leader working both within my own party, and across party lines to help deliver a compromise. I believe this newspaper’s editorial board only told half the story on these efforts, and I would like to take the opportunity now to set the record straight.

This week, I led two separate efforts urging immediate action on a relief package for state and local governments – one, in which I was joined by Republicans, and the other, alongside a bipartisan group of members from across the political spectrum.