Katko: Working to help Cayuga County emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic

As our nation responds to the novel coronavirus, we have acted in Congress to pass four bipartisan COVID-19 relief packages that deliver support for healthcare providers, provide relief to small businesses and family farms, and ensure families have economic support.

Despite this action, there remain significant and unique challenges for our rural and farming communities. Local agricultural producers have struggled to sell their products in a disrupted global economy as schools, restaurants, and other bulk purchasers continue to be closed. Additionally, the pandemic has underscored the dire need for broadband access in rural communities as more residents turn to internet services for work, school, and medical appointments.

I firmly believe we must enact policies to ensure Cayuga County can adapt to the current economic conditions, and put us in a viable place to re-open and re-build when our region is ready.

To accomplish this, I’m focused on three broad priorities. First, we need to continue supporting our region’s critical agriculture economy. Second, rural broadband must be prioritized in any future infrastructure investment. And, third, we cannot lose sight of the significant threat presented annually by flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline.