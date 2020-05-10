Katko: Working to help Cayuga County emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic

As our nation responds to the novel coronavirus, we have acted in Congress to pass four bipartisan COVID-19 relief packages that deliver support for healthcare providers, provide relief to small businesses and family farms, and ensure families have economic support.
Despite this action, there remain significant and unique challenges for our rural and farming communities. Local agricultural producers have struggled to sell their products in a disrupted global economy as schools, restaurants, and other bulk purchasers continue to be closed. Additionally, the pandemic has underscored the dire need for broadband access in rural communities as more residents turn to internet services for work, school, and medical appointments.
I firmly believe we must enact policies to ensure Cayuga County can adapt to the current economic conditions, and put us in a viable place to re-open and re-build when our region is ready.
To accomplish this, I’m focused on three broad priorities. First, we need to continue supporting our region’s critical agriculture economy. Second, rural broadband must be prioritized in any future infrastructure investment. And, third, we cannot lose sight of the significant threat presented annually by flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline.
Agriculture makes up a significant portion of Cayuga County’s economy, but with local farmers facing adverse market conditions, I believe we must implement safeguards that support our local farmers and growers. I voted in favor of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which included $9.5 billion in assistance for our nation’s farmers. Despite this aid, challenges remain. With large institutions like schools and restaurants scaling back on purchases of dairy products, many local dairy farmers are being forced to dump milk. For this reason, I joined a bipartisan effort with my colleagues from across New York State to urge the USDA to provide direct aid to dairy farmers. Mobilizing these resources will allow dairy farmers in Cayuga County to continue operating amid these uncertain times.
While we have a long way to go to ensure the health of our local farms, we made significant strides this week as the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a policy change which will allow agricultural producers to receive Economic Injury Disaster Loans. I urged the SBA to make this change, which will give farms in Cayuga County access to much needed capital during this crisis.
In rural areas, the pandemic has also elevated the demand for broadband services. During this crisis, internet connectivity has become essential to access vital employment and education opportunities as well as to receive timely medical and mental health care. To increase internet access throughout Cayuga County, I introduced legislation that will allow rural communities to more easily receive grants for developing high-speed broadband. Beyond the current public health emergency, providing rural communities with the necessary tools and resources to deploy broadband will be crucial for creating jobs and attracting new businesses.
Finally, Lake Ontario shoreline communities are still recovering from years of high-water levels while also facing the possibility of additional flooding in 2020. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional strain and uncertainty in these communities. That’s why, with Representatives Morelle and Brindisi, I led an effort to request relief for shoreline communities. In our request to Congressional Leaders, we advocated for direct aid to shoreline communities and significant investments in federal projects that contribute to the resiliency of our coasts. Delivering on these requests will prove crucial in confronting the significant challenges that are likely to face our shoreline communities in the coming months.
Going forward, we must strive to prevent, respond to, and mitigate the harmful impact of public health threats. To achieve this goal, I introduced a bipartisan bill modeled after the 2002 law that established the 9/11 Commission. By assembling a group of experts to study the COVID-19 pandemic and report their findings to Congress and the American people, our nation can learn from our mistakes and be better prepared to prevent a pandemic of this magnitude in the future.
Even in our current situation, I am confident that our community and nation will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever. As Congress debates additional relief packages, I will continue to be a voice for Cayuga County, advocating for bipartisan policies that support our rural and shoreline communities during this difficult time. Together, I know we will persevere through this hardship and seize important opportunities to grow.
Katko represents New York's 24th Congressional District
