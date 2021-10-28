Kennedy: New York can strengthen open meetings law

The following is written testimony from Diane Kennedy, president of the New York News Publishers Association, for a hearing on open meetings law held Monday by the state Assembly Committee on Governmental Operations, Assembly Committee on Local Governments and Assembly Committee on Cities:

I. NYNPA Supports Enactment of Legislation to Permit Hybrid Virtual and In-person Meetings of Government Bodies

The COVID-19 pandemic posed a unique and unpredictable threat to the lives of all New York residents, and state government officials raced to adopt policies quickly in the face of the evolving disaster. As the pandemic spread and the virus mutated, it became clear the crisis would not pass for months, if not years. Among actions designed to enable the work of local governments to continue in a safe manner were the March 12, 2020 issuance of Executive Orders following the declaration of a State of Emergency enabling public bodies to meet solely online or via teleconference, with the provision that the meetings would be accessible for the public to view or listen, and would recorded and transcribed. When the State of Emergency expired on June 25, 2021, the corresponding authorization of virtual meetings also expired. In legislation (S.50001/A.40001) introduced and passed using a Message of Necessity from Gov. Kathy Hochul, authorization of public bodies to meet in online-only sessions was renewed on Sept. 2, 2021 and extended until January 15, 2022.

We commend the members of the Assembly Committees on Government Operations, Local Governments and Cities for their interest in examining the effectiveness of virtual public meetings, and ways in which new technology can be incorporated into the state’s existing open government laws to broaden citizen access to government activities. We appreciate the opportunity to share our reactions and recommendations with the Committees.

II. Virtual meetings have benefits and limitations

Benefits include the extension of the ability to observe government meetings to individuals who may be unable to attend in person because they lack transportation, have family care responsibilities, or experience health or other physical challenges.

Virtual meetings can help preserve the safety of public officials when there is a pandemic other disruption that limits the ability to travel or to gather in groups, while enabling the work of government to continue without interruption.

One major limitation on the usefulness of online-only meetings is lack of access to broadband internet among New York State residents. A recent report by the State Comptroller found that “there are still over 250,000 New Yorkers for whom broadband service is unavailable in their neighborhood, and even more for whom broadband is unavailable in their home or place of business. Deployment to rural areas has lagged in New York and nationwide; however, nearly half of those in the state without broadband available live downstate in New York City, Long Island, and in the Mid-Hudson Valley. New York must do everything it can to advance “last mile” broadband services. More troubling is that more than 1 million New York households do not have access or a subscription to home broadband as of 2019. Cost is an impediment for many New Yorkers. In 2019, one in three low-income households did not have access to broadband. In addition, large percentages of New Yorkers aged 65 and older and those with low educational attainment do not have broadband subscriptions.”

Online meeting participants’ remarks are often inaudible or video feeds don’t work, leaving the identity of the person speaking a mystery. This appears to be a combination of unreliable broadband internet, meeting software glitches and meeting participants’ difficulties in operating meeting software.

Even if these obstacles and glitches were all to be solved, many individuals would still prefer to turn to their local newspaper for a report of a government meeting. It is much quicker to read a news article about a meeting than to sit through a meeting. News articles also offer context and background that may not be offered during the meeting. Online-only meetings can curtail the ability of journalists to gather accurate and complete coverage of a meeting, as elected officials and staff may simply sign off the meeting upon adjournment without remaining available to answer questions from reporters. Many local government meetings take place in the evening, and so a reporter may need to try to reach officials by telephone immediately after the meeting in order to file a story on an evening deadline for publication in the morning newspaper. This is often not possible, either because an official’s phone may be turned off for the night, or they may prefer not to receive late night calls from reporters. Most daily newspapers are produced and printed during the overnight hours for delivery to subscribers before breakfast. There is little elasticity in the schedule. “News” can quickly become “history.”

Online-only meetings also deprive local residents of the ability to speak directly with public officials before or after the meeting, and curtail the ability of citizens to show interest and concern about an issue through simply gathering at a meeting location. Because state law does not require government bodies to afford residents the right to comment during a meeting, the simple physical presence of a number of meeting attendees may be the only public indication that residents have an interest in an issue. A reporter would have the opportunity to ask the gathered individuals for their thoughts on the issue of concern, which would not be possible with an online-only meeting. A news story is also enriched by photographs or video of in-person groups of meeting attendees, who may be holding signs or banners or wearing clothing with messages about their concerns.

Even if an individual were to be allowed to address an online-only meeting, a reporter may be unable to obtain contact information in order to ask follow-up questions, as posting a person’s contact information online could create security concerns.

III. Our recommendations

1) We would recommend enactment of legislation which would authorize a hybrid online-and-in-person model for public meetings. When any public body meets, at least one, and preferably more than one member of any public body should be required to participate in the meeting in person in a space that is open to the public, with appropriate safety measures in place.

2) We would also urge the Legislature to consider adding a provision to the Open Meetings Law requiring public bodies to include an orderly public comment period during meetings, and we recognize the need to include provisions to preserve decorum, civility and safety. We are well aware of an alarming rise in threatening behavior toward members of school boards and other public bodies, and are concerned about concerted efforts to intimidate individuals in public service. Newspaper journalists are also the targets of harassment and threats, and we condemn such behavior.

3) Thanks to legislation signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Oct. 20, meeting agendas and supporting materials now must be posted at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting where practicable. However, newspaper editors have mentioned to me that meeting agendas are often so vague and generic as to make it difficult or impossible to determine what specific topics a public body plans to discuss, so we are hopeful that public bodies will be more forthcoming in posting supporting documents for discussion. Newspapers have limited staff available to cover a wide array of local meetings, and it is helpful to be able to consider where staff might best be deployed.

4) Video of all meetings should be posted within 24 hours. Meeting materials should remain available online afterward. Any additional materials submitted or referenced during the meeting should be posted within 24 hours.

5) Provisions of law authorizing executive sessions may need to be clarified, as it is often abused, such as when a public body is planning to fill a vacancy among its membership. Discussion of public business for which there is not a clear exemption should take place in open session rather than executive session.

