Kerr: We must seek common ground in Cayuga County

Black Lives Matter. Blue Lives Matter. The Thin Blue Line. The Blue Wall of Silence. Peaceful Protestors. Violent Looters. These phrases represent varied and often oppositional points of view that have risen to a level of contention beyond the pale in our country. Americans have become so divided on issues of racism and discrimination, police brutality and protection that it has become nearly impossible to have a conversation around these issues, and even more difficult to find any common ground to advance progress toward meaningful social change.

As a newly elected official I am carefully watching and learning from the relationship that continues to evolve between the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Police Department and social justice organizations in our community. These leaders recognize that racism exists, and that the goal to support law enforcement is not mutually exclusive of the goal to advance social and racial justice. We are fortunate to have strong civil rights and law enforcement leaders working on these issues locally. Over the years, trust and mutual respect has been established through words, actions, missteps and commitment to continued forward progress.