Kevin Rivoli: A picture and a moment of peace during the coronavirus pandemic

I walked into St. Mary's Church in Auburn looking for some peace from the coronavirus pandemic. As I entered the expansive 150-year-old structure, I was struck by the silence. All the world's noise was gone. I sat in a pew, a great distance from the two other people in the church. I sat.

Covering the pandemic for The Citizen, I try not to let what I see and know seep into my psyche. But I know that it has. I wear a mask when I'm working and social distance, but I find myself looking over my shoulder for the virus. Like a shield, I feel no stress when I'm behind the camera. It's when I put the camera down and go shopping at Wegmans and then go home to my wife and two boys that I battle with my psyche. Did I take all the precautions? Did I make any missteps? I can't allow the virus into my life, my home and my family.

I'll be the first to tell you that I'm a terrible practicing Catholic. Earlier in the week I ventured into church looking for photos of people in private prayer. Today I went in looking for private prayer. In my thoughts I asked God, what is it that you want us to learn? There must be a more humane way than randomly killing thousands a people across the world. I don't get it. I didn't get an answer from God.